Jin Medical (NASDAQ: ZJYL) Expands into the Manufacturing Field of lifestyle Beauty Products, Collaborates in Research and Development of Three Beauty and Body Products, Securing Market Orders

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jin Medical International Ltd. ("the Company" or "JinMed") (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is the world's leading provider of rehabilitation equipment. Recently, JinMed announced it has expand into the field of manufacturing lifestyle beauty products by establishing the Beauty Products Division. The company has collaborated with the renowned Japanese beauty product manufacturer, MIYAKO, to successfully develop three products: "facial management equipment," "slimming fat burning equipment," and "health management equipment." This is the first groundbreaking technology in the world, and it is expected to commence mass production in mid-October. Currently, the product has received 600 orders from Avant Beauty Biotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., which fully demonstrates the market's recognition of JinMed's R&D capabilities and trust in the product.

The facial management equipment primarily targets wrinkle reduction, spot removal, skin whitening, firming and lifting, sensitive skin care, and acne treatment. Through facial lymphatic drainage, lifting and tightening to improve fine lines, fat consumption, and muscle elasticity, which assisting users in restoring youthful skin and achieving a rejuvenated appearance. The slimming fat burning equipment primarily utilizes ultrasonic waves, fat burning, high-frequency waves, and EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) to effectively consume and break down visceral and subcutaneous fat, tighten the skin, and promote blood and lymphatic circulation. It assists users in effortlessly achieving devil figure. The health management equipment is primarily to address dowager's hump, frozen shoulder, lymph nodes and other problems with EMS microcurrent and low, medium, and high frequency technologies. Through stimulating deep muscle, clearing blockages and enhancing lymphatic and blood circulation to achieve the effect of fat burning and the sculpting of a three-dimensional physique.

Currently, all three products have received official orders from Avant Beauty Biotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a company primarily engaged in leasing services. It is expected that they will deploy 10,000 units of the equipment in the Chinese market over a period of three years. Additionally, they have plans to sell the products overseas. By laying out the Chinese and overseas markets, JinMed will further increase product sales and achieve globalization layout.

Since its establishment in 2006, JinMed has been committed to providing more comfortable, convenient, and safe products for the socially disadvantaged groups. In recent years, JinMed insists on research and development innovation, continuously enriching its product portfolio to meet the growing diversity of consumer demands in the market. In the future, JinMed will continue to strengthen its business foundation through insists on research and development innovation, continuously expanding market share and enhancing performance.

About Jin Medical International Ltd.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered at Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province of China, the Company, through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly, and people recovering from injuries. The Company's Chinese operating entities operate 2 manufacturing plants with approximately 228,257 square feet in the aggregate in Changzhou City and Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. The Company's Chinese operating entities have established relationships with over 40 distributors in China, and over 20 in the other regions of the world where it currently sells the products. The majority of the Company's wheelchair products, with more than 30 models, are sold to dealers in Japan and China, including Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd, one of the largest medical device distributors in Japan. The Company's Chinese operating entities own a number of patents with the Patent Administration Department of the People's Republic of China and aims to deliver innovative wheelchair designs that are both lightweight and ergonomic.

