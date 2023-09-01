Centerline Drivers announces partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Drivers is proud to announce our official partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT).

Through this partnership, our truck drivers will be trained and certified in how to combat human trafficking directly on our Centerline mobile app. We will also be building programs and initiatives for our customers and internal teams to get involved in helping with this fight.

This partnership is launching during September, Respect the Drive Month, our truck driver appreciation program that rewards and celebrates drivers for their hard work on and off the road. Sept. 1 is National Respect the Drive Day, and we hope to honor our commitment to our drivers by helping them receive this critical training.

"I'm so excited for this partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking," said Jill Quinn, president of Centerline Drivers. "I know this training is going to be a gamechanger for our drivers, customers and internal teams. It will enable us to do our part to help combat trafficking on the road."

"Centerline is well-positioned to raise awareness with their customers and drivers about the realities of human trafficking, and we commend them for taking this opportunity during driver appreciation week to do just that," stated Esther Goetsch, TAT executive director. "By celebrating drivers, amplifying the message and making training readily available through their app, we are extremely hopeful that their efforts will result in more victims being recovered and perpetrators being arrested."

At Centerline, we are committed to educating and empowering our drivers, customers and internal teams to combat human trafficking on the road.

About Truckers Against Trafficking

Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) is a 501c3 working to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking, bus and energy industries to fight human trafficking. Founded in 2009, TAT's goals are to saturate trucking and related industries with TAT training materials, partner with law enforcement and government agencies to facilitate the investigation of human trafficking and marshal the resources of its partners to combat this crime. To date, more than 1,594,652 industry professionals are TAT Trained, using TAT's free-of-charge training materials, including industry-specific training videos, wallet cards, posters and window decals. TAT has been recognized for the effectiveness of its work by numerous trucking and governmental agencies, including the United Nations and the U. S. Congress. Learn more at truckersagainsttrafficking.org.

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Centerline is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. Centerline was named a top workplace for women to work by Women in Trucking in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021 and 2022. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com.

