Kempus Goes Mobile: Student Empowerment Through Anonymous Discussions on New Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kempus , an online community where students can connect and discuss the university experience anonymously, has announced the launch of its new mobile app. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , the app brings Kempus' core offerings to mobile platforms, making it even more easily accessible for verified university students across the United States.

The Kempus mobile app is an extension of the popular web-based platform. It carries forward Kempus' promise of fostering honest dialogue among students, empowering them to share their university experiences without fear of doxxing or reprisal. The app offers students the freedom to anonymously review courses, create engaging polls, and participate in insightful discussion forums, all while ensuring their privacy.

Jae Lee, CEO of Kempus, expressed his excitement about the new app. "We're proud to bring Kempus to mobile devices. Our team has been dedicated to creating an app that brings the convenience of mobile to the student body, while keeping security at the forefront."

Kempus is dedicated to creating a space for students to connect and learn from each other's experiences. By bringing the platform to mobile, Kempus is making it easier for students to connect and share, no matter where they are. The Kempus app keeps students' safety and privacy at the forefront while fostering a vibrant and supportive community of university students.

As the Kempus community grows, the company remains committed to providing a safe and transparent environment for students. Kempus' mission has always been to enhance university experiences through open dialogue and shared experiences. With the launch of their mobile app, Kempus is one step closer to achieving this goal.

About Kempus

Kempus (Kempus, Inc.) is an online community for verified students to anonymously connect and share reviews on their course and university experience—without fear of reprisal. With Kempus, students can access up-to-date reports on components of the university experience at a glance, and are further encouraged to dive into deeper discussions within Kempus' platform. Additionally, the Kempus platform assists the student body with early career preparation, for further empowerment. The Kempus community is one that strengthens its members at the individual level, to facilitate the most optimal and delightful university experience that is as unique as the students themselves. For more information about Kempus, visit www.kempus.com

