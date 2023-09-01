Mazda Reports August Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 30,174 vehicles, an increase of 18.7 percent compared to August 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 244,586 vehicles; an increase of 27.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in August, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 14.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
Sales Highlights
- Best-ever August sales of CX-30 with 6,630 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
August
August
YOY %
% MTD
August
August
YOY %
% MTD
2023
2022
Change
DSR
2023
2022
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,611
2,100
24.3 %
19.7 %
20,732
18,120
14.4 %
14.4 %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,596
888
79.7 %
73.1 %
11229
7,259
54.7 %
54.7 %
Mazda 3 HB
1,015
1,212
(16.3) %
(19.4) %
9503
10,861
(12.5) %
(12.5) %
Mazda6
0
0
-
-
0
335
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
MX-5 Miata
733
752
(2.5) %
(6.1) %
6,966
3,819
82.4 %
82.4 %
MX-5
347
327
6.1 %
2.2 %
3727
1,406
165.1 %
165.1 %
MXR
386
425
(9.2) %
(12.5) %
3239
2,413
34.2 %
34.2 %
CX-3
-
0
-
-
-
0
-
-
CX-30
6,630
4,765
39.1 %
34.0 %
52378
32,532
61.0 %
61.0 %
CX-5
13,649
12,920
5.6 %
1.7 %
106113
105,733
0.4 %
0.4 %
CX-9
9
2,106
(99.6) %
(99.6) %
17428
20,205
(13.7) %
(13.7) %
CX-50
2,602
2,783
(6.5) %
(10.0) %
28302
10,553
168.2 %
168.2 %
MX-30
6
0
-
-
100
324
(69.1) %
(69.1) %
CX-90
2,234
0
-
-
8724
0
-
-
CX-90P
1,700
0
-
-
3843
0
-
-
CARS
3,344
2,852
17.3 %
12.9 %
27,698
22,274
24.4 %
24.4 %
TRUCKS
26,830
22,574
18.9 %
14.5 %
216,888
169,347
28.1 %
28.1 %
TOTAL
30,174
25,426
18.7 %
14.3 %
244,586
191,621
27.6 %
27.6 %
*Selling Days
27
26
204
204
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations