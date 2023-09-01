The Schedule for the PromCon Europe 2023 is Live

PromCon Europe is the eighth conference fully dedicated to the Prometheus monitoring system

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, released the two-day schedule for the single-track PromCon Europe 2023 conference happening in Berlin, Germany from September 28 to September 29, 2023. Attendees will be able to choose from 21 full-length (25min) sessions and up to 20 five-minute lightning talk sessions spanning diverse topics related to Prometheus .

Now in its 8th installment, PromCon brings together Prometheus users and developers from around the world to exchange knowledge, best practices, and experience gained through using Prometheus. The program committee reviewed 66 submissions that will provide a fresh and informative look into the most pressing topics around Prometheus today.

"We are super excited for PromCon to be coming home to Berlin. Prometheus was started in Berlin at Soundcloud in 2012. The first PromCon was hosted in Berlin and in between moved to Munich. This year we're hosting around 300 attendees at Radialsystem in Friedrichshain, Berlin. Berlin has a vibrant Prometheus community and many of the Prometheus team members live in the neighborhood. It is a great opportunity to network and connect with the Prometheus family who are all passionate about systems and service monitoring," said Matthias Loibl, Software Engineer at Polar Signals and Prometheus team member who leads this year's PromCon program committee. "It will be a great event to learn about the latest developments from the Prometheus team itself and connect to some big-scale users of Prometheus up close."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from open source community members, including:

For the full PromCon Europe 2023 program, please visit the schedule .

Registration

Register for the in-person standard pricing of $350 USD through September 25. The venue has space for 300 attendees so don't wait!

Thank You to Our Sponsors

PromCon Europe 2023 has been made possible thanks to the amazing community around Prometheus and support from our Diamond Sponsor Grafana Labs , Platinum Sponsor Red Hat , and Gold sponsor, O11y . This year's edition is organized by Polar Signals and CNCF.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

