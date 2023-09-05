AMTA Announces Call for Massage School Grant Applications funded by Massage Envy

Five $10,000 grants will be awarded to schools to help advance the massage therapy profession

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), today announced a third round of massage school grants funded by Massage Envy, to support the future of the massage therapy profession. AMTA is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. Massage Envy is the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare.

"Massage Envy is excited to continue our collaboration with AMTA to help provide grants that support the next generation of massage therapists," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "We're thrilled with the response from the last two grant periods and are looking forward to the continued excitement of applicants."

Five $10,000 grants, funded by Massage Envy, will be awarded to massage schools in November 2023 to help institutions attract, train and graduate future generations of highly qualified massage therapists. To apply for a grant, school administrators are encouraged to fill out an online application at AMTA's website, detailing how $10,000 would help support their school and students. Applications are open from September 4 to October 6, 2023.

"Winning this grant means that Texas Massage Academy can expand our reach and provide even more students with the opportunity to learn the skills they need to succeed in the massage therapy industry," said Kathleen M. from Texas Massage Academy, a 2022 grant winner. "We are truly grateful for this opportunity and are excited to see its positive impact on our students and the community."

Massage Envy does not sponsor or administer the grant program, and Massage Envy is not affiliated with and does not endorse any massage school, including those receiving the grants.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About The American Massage Therapy Association

The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

View original content:

SOURCE Massage Envy