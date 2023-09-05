Burn Boot Camp Launches First-Ever National Brand Campaign - "We Are Burn Boot Camp"

Celebrating Community and Confidence: Real Members, Real Journeys, Real Transformations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the fastest-growing boutique fitness franchises in the country, Burn Boot Camp is excited to unveil its inaugural national brand campaign, "We Are Burn Boot Camp." This initiative emphasizes the deep community connections and confidence that are cornerstones at every Burn Boot Camp facility. As the anticipation for this campaign builds, Burn Boot Camp is also gearing up to officially launch a brand-new app, further enhancing the member experience.

By spotlighting real-life Burn Boot Camp members and trainers, the campaign brings to life the transformative experiences that define "Burn Nation." These stories highlight the combination of strength, camaraderie, and determination that Burn Boot Camp embodies.

Co-founder and CEO Morgan Kline said about the campaign: "Burn Boot Camp stands out not just as a gym, but as a stronghold of community and confidence. The 'We Are Burn Boot Camp' campaign reflects the unity and determination that resonates in every corner of our gyms. We are about building connections, fostering friendships, and empowering our members and trainers. This campaign is a testament to the heart of our community."

At its core, the message of the campaign goes beyond physical achievements. Burn Boot Camp symbolizes a commitment to mental strength, self-confidence, and community spirit. It emphasizes the brand's mission to create spaces where members uplift and inspire each other, celebrating collective triumphs.

Set to roll out nationwide on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023, this captivating campaign will be featured across various media platforms. Everyone is encouraged to discover the essence of Burn Boot Camp, where fitness meets community.

Burn Boot Camp's growth statistics indicate a promising trajectory for the brand. The brand has expanded its footprint to 41 states, secured over 545 territories, and successfully established more than 375 gyms. Their Average Unit Volume (AUV) stands strong at $516,000, with the premier gym achieving an AUV of $1.3 million. Moreover, the top 10% of their mature gyms consistently boast 518 members. These statistics are derived from Item 19 in the Franchise Disclosure Document.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded women and men can come together, build confidence, and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both women and men alike, allowing families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services provided exclusively to Members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute Camps through highly innovative daily programming crafted by a. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com.

