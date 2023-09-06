CANDY CRUSH SODA SAGA® AND KYLE GORDON TEAM UP FOR A RIP CURL WSL FINALS TAKEOVER

Viral Social Star (Wet)Suits Up as his new comic persona, 'Crush Sodason', to Fulfill His Surfing Destiny at the Rip Curl WSL Finals and in Candy Crush Soda Saga

On September 7th , Candy Crush Soda Saga will bring the adrenaline of the World Surf League into the iconic match-3 mobile game with the new tournament, "Soda Surf Cup"

TikTok sensation Kyle Gordon will debut his new comic persona 'Crush Sodason,' a wannabe legendary surfer, sharing hilarious videos on social media from September 11th onwards

Eligible players can win a custom surfboard created by one of the world's top surfboard shapers, Matt Biolos, and signed by the WSL Final 5 live and a one-year supply of gold bars

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Candy Crush Soda Saga announced it'll bring the adrenaline of the World Surf League into the iconic match-3 mobile game with their new event, "Soda Surf Cup". And look out! Kyle Gordon, TikTok sensation behind the Eurodance hit "Planet of the Bass," will be popping up with his latest persona, wannabe surf legend Crush Sodason, and attempt to dominate the in-game tournament and catch some actual waves ahead of the Rip Curl WSL Finals in San Clemente, California.

Kitted out with a purple wetsuit and surfboard, Crush Sodason will share his unwavering motivation to learn from California's surfing community and become WSL's next surfing sensation. Fans can watch Crush's journey on Kyle Gordon's own TikTok and Instagram channels from September 11th, with additional exclusive content available on Candy Crush social media.

The Soda Surf Cup is inspired by the World Surf League's most-watched event and brings the thrill of the waves to your fingertips. This unique, in-game tournament takes place from September 7th to October 2nd. Candy Crush Soda Saga will feature surfboard candies, a diorama of fan-favorites Soda Gummy Bears & Yeti riding waves, and much more. The grand prize includes a custom surfboard created by one of the world's top surfboard shapers, Matt Biolos, and signed by the WSL Final 5 live at the Rip Curl WSL Finals event. Players can also win a one-year supply of gold bars.

"I'd say the only people more up for a challenge than Candy Crush Soda Saga players are the pros competing at the World Surf League Finals," says Todd Green, General Manager, Candy Crush Franchise. "The partnership with World Surf League has been the perfect combination of our fun and competitive worlds - from surfing Soda Gummy Bears to the chance to win a custom Candy Crush Soda surfboard signed by the best surfers in the world. We can't wait to meet Kyle Gordon - sorry, Crush Sodason! - and watch him explore the WSL event with a quirky Soda Surf Cup lens."

Sarah Swanson, Chief Marketing Officer for the World Surf League, says, "The World Surf League showcases the world's best surfers on the world's best waves all season long, culminating in the Rip Curl WSL Finals. The men's and women's World Champions are crowned in this one-day, winner-take-all showdown. Partnering with Candy Crush Soda Saga to bring this epic WSL competition to life in-game has been an incredibly fun and collaborative process. We're excited to offer fans of both Candy Crush Soda and the WSL the chance to compete and win with the Soda Surf Cup, while watching the pros do the same!"

If you're in California during the World Surf League Finals, you may be lucky enough to catch Crush Sodason training at your favorite beach in San Clemente on September 7th. Candy Crush Soda Saga have planned even more refreshing experiences from September 8th to September 16th, including sweet treats, stickers and other giveaways, a Sodalicious prize van, and a meet-and-greet with the fan-favorite Soda Gummy Bear mascots.

Candy Crush Soda Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. Surf Season is available to play from September 7th to the 2nd of October. To learn more about the mobile game, visit: www.king.com/game/candycrushsoda

Watch Crush Sodason's content on @kylegordonisgreat on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @CandyCrushSaga on Instagram and Candy Crush Soda Saga on Facebook.

The one-day Rip Curl WSL Finals will decide surfing's 2023 World Champions and holds a competition window from September 8 through September 16, 2023, and will run on the best day of waves. The event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com , WSL's YouTube channel , and the free WSL app .

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company with a 20-year history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga®. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 238 million monthly active users as of Q2 2023. King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn, @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

About Candy Crush Soda Saga

Candy Crush Soda Saga is the second game in the Candy Crush Franchise, enjoyed by millions of players every day around the globe. Since 2014 players have matched Swedish fish, rescued Soda gummy bears, and popped soda bottles in order to progress through more than 11,000 levels. Candy Crush Soda Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App store, Windows App Store and Facebook.

About the WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning the World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world's best surfers on the world's best waves. WSL is comprised of the Tours and Competition division, which oversees and operates more than 180 global competitions each year; the Kelly Slater Wave Company (KSWC), home of the world's largest high-performance, human-made wave; and WSL Studios, an independent producer of unscripted and scripted projects.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

