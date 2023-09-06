CREATIVE VISIONARY HERON PRESTON AND H&M PRESENT H2

A LEAP AT REDEFINING THE FUTURE OF CREATIVE PARTNERSHIPS, H2 IS A COLLABORATIVE PLATFORM BUILT ON THE PILLARS OF DESIGN ADVISORY, SPECIAL COLLECTIONS, EMPOWERING YOUNG TALENT, AND CIRCULAR INNOVATION.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M today announced the signing of a long-term partnership with Heron Preston. The creative visionary joins forces with the iconic Swedish fashion house to pioneer a new, multifaceted platform entitled H2, which will include unique special collections and advisory for H&M design teams, discovery and mentorship of young creative talent, and circular innovation programs underscored by a commitment to closing the loop of fashion. Together, these four pillars will represent an experience where new approaches to product, people and process play equal roles in bringing H&M and Heron Preston's shared values to life.

DESIGN ADVISORY

As a multidimensional creative, Heron will infuse his unique perspectives and expertise into H&M's broader offering, focusing on menswear, with the purpose of elevating assortments and customer experiences, and inspiring new ways of thinking and working. Heron will collaborate closely with H&M's creative teams to inject fresh new energy and share his expertise through interactive seminars.

SPECIAL COLLECTIONS

H2 will present seasonal collections that explore new concepts of durability, longevity and versatility, while making Heron's uncompromised creative vision democratic and accessible. H2 will approach collection work with an 'open source' mindset, by transparently sharing information throughout the design process, and providing tools for customers to learn, participate and create for themselves – adding new layers to the mission of democratizing fashion.

YOUNG TALENT

H2 will share its platform with the community by inviting fresh new talent to co-create its output. By combining Heron's mentorship with H&M's unique resources, H2 will amplify new voices and propel early-stage careers to the next level. The H2 talent program will focus on young, self-taught creatives with unique ideas and abilities, but without access to more traditional education and resources.

CIRCULAR INNOVATION

Finally, H2 will serve as a testing ground to explore the future of circular fashion. Combining Heron's unique passion and creativity with H&M's extensive knowledge and resources, H2 will (continuously) launch experimental projects that apply circular thinking to create bold new experiences and engage the community to participate, with the objective to test, learn and scale. Through H2, both parties aim to advance their shared commitment to closing the loop of fashion.

"Heron Preston is a creative force in the industry, and has distinguished himself as a multifaceted artist with a unique point of view and strong story to tell. H2 was born from a like-minded vision between H&M and Heron, about the future of fashion but also how we must collaborate in new ways to achieve new goals. We are excited to show the world what we can build together." – Said Daniel Herrmann, Head of H&M Menswear

"I always say, the face of fashion is all of us. H&M speaks to so many different types of people around the globe and is a brand for everyone. I love to push the boundaries of what's possible and felt like they were really interested in doing that with me. I admire a company as big as H&M that wants to take risks together because our shared belief is that real change must ultimately happen at a scale that touches 'everyone'." – Heron Preston

More information will be shared in the coming months on the numerous initiatives and collections led by Heron Preston.

About H&M

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET, as well as Afound. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

About Heron Preston

Heron Preston is an artist, designer, DJ, consultant, art director and collaborator. Born and raised in San Francisco, Preston received a B.B.A. in design and management from Parsons School of Design in New York City in 2008. From that point, Preston would work for both Nike and Kanye West before founding his name-sake label in 2016, where he continued to explore further collaborations including linkups with Carhartt, Virgil Abloh's Off-White, Nike, NYC Department of Sanitation and NASA.

Preston quickly achieved fashion industry recognition by introducing a new style category with 'luxury workwear' through his eponymous label, creating concepts which are Revolutionary, Relevant and Relatable (HP.3R) and that designs Less Environmentally Destructive (L.E.D) products.

Garnering a cult status through his commitment to meaningful disruption (HP.MD), environmentally aware, and culture-altering concepts, often defining intersections between industries while telling a story. Preston looks to inspire kids with a vision by shaping popular & street-culture rooted in a DIY attitude, creating purposeful and all-inclusive conversations that envision what is relevant-to-the-now and what will define our future.

