Project Admission expands Split Season Tickets with New Functionality, Ticket Integrations and Updated UI/UX

New Additions Fuel Future Growth as More Teams from Major Leagues Sign on

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Admission , the Live Entertainment Solution Platform that makes buying, selling and distributing tickets simple and intuitive, announced today that it has further improved its Split Season Tickets platform by increasing native functionality, integrating into primary ticketing platforms and updating the design.

Project Admission (PRNewswire)

Split Season Tickets is a web-based platform that gives professional sport teams and their season ticket holders a way to find new ticket partners and the ability to quickly and easily share and distribute their tickets.

Having acquired the platform last year, Project Admission is, for the first time, integrating Split Season Tickets into Tickets.com and other significant primary ticketing platforms utilized by blue-chip teams across the major North American sports leagues.

Project Admission's current roster of Split Season Ticket clients includes the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals and, most recently, the Atlanta Braves. Additional clients include the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Season ticket management for teams and fans remains at the forefront for professional sports and we're thrilled to offer an innovative tool that's already proven itself to be a valuable resource," says Project Admission CEO Stephen Glicken. "As partners in Tickets.com Registered Developer and among other primary ticketing systems, we are now positioned to deliver the integrated efficiencies we've long been excited about."

"We've been fans of Split Season Tickets for years," says San Francisco Giants SVP of Sales & Service, Russ Stanley. "Now that it's directly integrated with Tickets.com, it will be even more seamless for our ticketing staff and fans."

"Split Season Tickets has been a tool we've used to serve fans as well as equip our sales and service staff with a retention tool," says George Murphy, Senior Director of Strategy and Retention for the Pittsburgh Penguins. "It's easy to use and our fans have come to value the drafting features each season. We're excited to see the platform integrated to provide our fans and staff with further efficiencies in how season tickets are managed."

Following a period of sustained growth, Project Admission recently announced a new round of funding. Led by Flyover Capital, with new investors The Raptor Group and Scrum Ventures joining the round, Project Admission is positioned for continued growth and rapid expansion.

ABOUT PROJECT ADMISSION

With an extensive and flexible platform, Project Admission works directly with the live event industry to provide unique monetizing features and opportunities around the life of the ticket, adding value and simplifying the commercialization of live events. Tickets managed through Project Admission are easy to use, secure, and enhance the ticketing experience for fans, teams, venues, and ticketing companies and alike.

Media Contact: Josh Baron: josh@projectadmission.com

Split Season Tickets gives professional sport teams and their season ticket holders a way to find new ticket partners and the ability to quickly and easily share and distribute their tickets. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Project Admission