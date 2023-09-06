RegO Products Introduces New CBE504 Series Pressure Builder-Economizer Regulator

Lighter weight model and wider pressure range optimize cryogenic-storage vessels

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RegO Products, part of OPW Clean Energy Solutions and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the launch of its new CBE504 Series Half-Inch Pressure Builder-Economizer Regulator, which enables cryogenic vessels to achieve and maintain proper pressures with minimal risk of product loss.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

The new CBE504 unit is 40% lighter and produces pressure-build speeds that are up to two times faster than competitive models. Combining the pressure-building and economizer functions into one unit saves space and simplifies installation in tight plumbing situations.

Notable features and benefits of the CBE504 Series Pressure Builder-Economizer Regulator include:

Maximum inlet pressure of 600 psig (41.4 barg) and a set pressure range of 25 to 550 psig (1.7 to 37.9 barg);

Cryogenic temperature rating from -320ºF to 150ºF (-196ºC to 65ºC);

Designed for use in various cryogenic industrial gases, including nitrogen, oxygen, argon, CO 2 and LNG*;

Economizer setpoint linked to pressure builder setpoint, which helps ensure correct adjustment;

Lateral economizer port with 1.7 times larger flow area than competitive models supports faster response time and reduced product loss;

Economizer seal design tied strictly to the PB Outlet function mitigates against pressure runaways, further reducing potential for product loss;

Internal economizer-check function reduces potential for product loss by helping prevent reverse flow;

Calibrated pressure adjustment on bonnet cap allows for faster, more accurate pressure-set adjustments;

One-piece PTFE poppet seat provides better guidance for improved seating, which helps eliminate leak paths at cryogenic temperatures;

Monel screens on pressure builder help prevent accumulation of debris in the regulator seat, resulting in longer seat and seal life;

Copper gasket provides superior seal under cryogenic temperatures to help prevent leakage;

Unit can be mounted vertically or horizontally;

PED (SEP) certified and CRN registered (#0C21549.25); and

10-year RegO product warranty.

For more information on the new CBE504 Series Pressure Builder-Economizer Regulator, please click here. For information on any of RegO's other gas-control products, please visit regoproducts.com.

* For optimum performance with CO 2 and nitrous oxide, use in gas phase.

About RegO Products:

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Elon, NC, USA, RegO Products is a premier manufacturer and worldwide supplier of gas-control products for use in the industrial gas and liquefied cryogenics industries, and in 2021 became a founding member of OPW Clean Energy Solutions. RegO specializes in the development of cryogenic valves, regulators, storage and containment systems, and recently completed development of a nozzle for use in the transfer of LNG. For more information on RegO Products, please visit regoproducts.com. For additional information on OPW, please visit opwglobal.com.

About OPW Clean Energy Solutions:

OPW Clean Energy Solutions was formed in December 2021 when OPW acquired both Acme Cryogenics and RegO Products. Acme is a leading provider of mission-critical cryogenics products and services that facilitate the production, storage and distribution of cryogenics liquids and gases. RegO is a leading provider of highly engineered flow control solutions for cryogenic and liquified gas end markets. Together, they are taking OPW beyond conventional fueling solutions and helping define what's next for alternative energy markets. For more information on OPW Clean Energy Solutions, please visit https://www.opwglobal.com/opw-clean-energy-solutions.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OPW Contact:

Lisa Moloney

(513) 870-3119

lisa.moloney@opwglobal.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover