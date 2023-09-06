Wendy's Brings the Taste of Fall to Fans with New Seasonal Pumpkin Spice Frosty

New Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew will have fans fallin' in love beginning September 12

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rumors are true - it's fall Frosty® time. Grab your favorite sweater and head to your local Wendy's®, because Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew are joining menus nationwide beginning September 12 for a limited time. That's right, consider Wendy's your one stop shop for your all-day Pumpkin Spice cravings.

Fall in love with Wendy's new Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew

A Spoonful of Fall in Every Frosty Bite

Joining the Chocolate Frosty on menus, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty* merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite.

"Wendy's is helping turn our fans' cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year's holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu. We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall."

Make Way for Your New Favorite Pumpkin Spice Coffee Fix

Wendy's didn't stop at just bringing fans a seasonal fall Frosty, it's bringing the same fall spirit to the new Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup. The Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew will be available to order alongside Wendy's core vanilla, caramel and chocolate flavors. Using the same delicious syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty, the new Frosty Cream Cold Brew flavor merges smooth, cold-brewed coffee with classic Frosty creamer swirled to perfection over ice. Talk about a pumpkin pick-me-up!

"We're always looking for ways to provide fans the familiar flavors they love with a Wendy's twist, and that's exactly how the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew came to be," said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "We took the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans look forward to every year and blended it with our tried-and-true Frosty creamer, for a fall experience fans can't find anywhere else."

The Uber One Pumpkin Spice Frosty Experience

Now, if you want to be the first to get yours delivered while getting a deal, make sure you're an Uber One member. For a limited time beginning September 13, only Uber One members can buy a Pumpkin Spice Frosty, get one for free, AND get a free medium fry. Sounds like the easiest set-up for the ultimate sweet and salty taste test. Of course, terms** apply, but get your dip on!

More In-Restaurant Ways to Treat Yourself

If you find yourself at your local Wendy's between now and October 31, be sure to pick up a Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books® coupon book*** for just $1. The coupon book comes with coupons for five FREE Jr. Frosty treats (yes, even good for the Pumpkin Frosty) that can only be redeemed at participating U.S. Wendy's until the end of the year. Best of all, proceeds from Frosty Boo! Books directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its mission to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Vanilla Frosty will be temporarily unavailable.

**For Uber One members only. Offers good during business hours from 9/13/23 - 9/19/23 only at participating Wendy's. While supplies last. See Uber Eats app for availability. Buy one eligible Frosty and get a second eligible Frosty of equal or lesser value for free; Add both eligible Frostys to your order prior to checkout to receive discount. Limit one offer per transaction. Get a free medium french fry with order of $15.00+ (before taxes and fees); Add medium fry to your order prior to checkout to receive discount on purchase of $15+. Limit one free fry per order.

***At participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants while supplies last. 90¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9.4.2023 – 10.31.2023 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons valid from 9.4.2023 – 12.31.2023.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

