2023 Appian AppMarket Solution Award Winners Deliver Business Impact through AI Process Automation

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today unveiled the winners of the 2023 Appian AppMarket Solution Awards. The awards recognize exceptional innovation and transformational business impact from solutions built on the Appian Platform. Winning solutions also demonstrate well-defined strategies for a broad total addressable market. Solutions were judged by a panel including Appian product leaders and other industry experts.

The 2023 Appian AppMarket Solution Award winners are Xebia, Ignyte, PwC, and Yexle. (PRNewswire)

Appian partners are recognized for powerful solutions that deliver business impact through process automation.

The 2023 Appian AppMarket Solution Award winners are:

Cross-Industry Value Award - Xebia

Xebia's Procurement 360 solution for redefining procurement processes seamlessly integrates data from various sources to deliver an unparalleled experience in handling purchasing requests, quotes, orders, and invoices. The applicability of Procurement 360 across industries, combined with a strong resonance among target audiences, delivers massive cross-industry value.

Execution Excellence Award - Ignyte

Ignyte's Government Grants Management solution empowers federal agencies, as well as state and local governments, to efficiently fund and manage socially beneficial programs by replacing outdated systems and introducing streamlined user experiences. Its seamless integration with financial systems and federal platforms enhances fund utilization, grant coordination, and transparency and reduces technology barriers.

Business Impact Award - PwC

PwC's Know Your Business Partner (KYBP) solution offers an automated software revolutionizing Third Party Risk Management to cover all dimensions of business partnerships. Its modular approach enables customization to address specific challenges, from financial stability to integration and transparency issues. The solution covers partner profiling, risk assessment, automated mitigation plans, intelligent documentation, continuous monitoring, and transparent reporting.

Industry Disruptor Award - Yexle

Yexle's Aviation Ground Handling solution addresses critical challenges in optimizing flight operations and profitability within the aviation industry. By leveraging configurable workflows and real-time data, it optimizes operations, enhances communication, reduces expenses, and improves passenger experiences.

"We congratulate all the winners and extend our gratitude to our exceptional partners. These partners have contributed to the growth of their businesses while providing immense value to customers by making their process automation solutions available on the Appian AppMarket," said Chris O'Connell, Vice President, Partners & Alliances at Appian. "We applaud all of our partners for their dedication to delivering value with our platform."

For inquiries about any of these solutions and other listings, visit the AppMarket and schedule a demo today.

