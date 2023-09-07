BrightTower Advises Top Public Affairs Firm PLUS Communications and Political Consulting Firm FP1 Strategies in Sale to Omnicom

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced its public relations division, Omnicom PR Group (OPRG), has acquired PLUS Communications, a top public affairs firm, and FP1 Strategies, a leading political consultancy. The acquisitions will accelerate growth, expand existing offerings, and further solidify OPRG 's leadership position in public affairs, corporate and political consulting.

(PRNewswire)

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to PLUS Communications and FP1 Strategies in this transaction.

"With our current roster of public affairs and political consulting firms including DDC, GMMB, Mercury, Portland, and Vox, OPRG is already a powerful partner to our clients and a force in the industry," said OPRG Global CEO Chris Foster. "With the addition of PLUS Communications and FP1 Strategies and their deep expertise in healthcare, technology and crisis communications, our ability to serve our clients on the global public affairs stage is now at a whole new level."

PLUS Communications was established as a public affairs consulting firm specializing in corporate and crisis communications including coalition building, grassroots mobilization, advertising, digital engagement and media relations. The firm employs more than 200 professionals, including 20 partners with unrivaled experience representing multinational corporations, trade associations and non-profit organizations across a host of industries. PLUS Communications is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with regional offices located in Richmond, VA and Austin, Texas.

"The network and knowledge that OPRG brings to the table is unrivaled. Chris Foster and I have known each other for many years. His experience in corporate and public affairs coupled with the cross-agency collaboration and capabilities he has built at OPRG will drive our firm's ability to deliver even more innovative solutions to some of the most complex regulatory and reputational challenges for our clients," said Managing Partner Dave DenHerder.

FP1 Strategies was founded in 2011 by Danny Diaz, Jon Downs and Terry Nelson as a campaign advertising and consulting firm serving candidates for public office and public policy organizations.

Managing Partner Terry Nelson said, "Our relationship with OPRG is going to help Plus and FP1 tackle clients' issues in new and more powerful ways. Just as exciting to me are the new opportunities being a part of OPRG offers our people."

The PLUS and FP1 management teams will remain in place, and the agencies will continue to operate under their current brands.

About BrightTower

BrightTower is a New York City headquartered investment bank focused on M&A advisory services, capital raising, and debt capital markets. The firm leverages sector expertise, global reach, and tailored insights to deliver enterprise advisory services across the software, technology-enabled marketing, IT business services, and information markets. BrightTower is focused on growing a robust ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capitalists, debt providers, and corporations as they stay ahead of quickly evolving markets. The firm is committed to delivering world class advisory talent to every engagement that builds trust in the knowledge economy. Visit us on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BrightTower