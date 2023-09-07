Harmonic's Streaming and Broadcast Leadership on Full Display at IBC2023

Video Streaming Innovations Include State-of-the-Art Monetization and AI Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it continues to elevate its market-leading cloud and appliance solutions for video streaming, broadcast and distribution at IBC2023. As the worldwide leader in video processing and delivery, Harmonic will showcase a breadth of innovations for live sports and event streaming; targeted advertising; cloud, on-premises and hybrid playout; primary distribution; and more.

Harmonic VOS360 Ad SaaS (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.)

"Live sports streaming is a multibillion-dollar market, and Harmonic's SaaS solutions are crucial to achieving unparalleled scalability and reliability, outstanding-quality streaming experiences and increased monetization for service providers," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions at Harmonic. "At this year's IBC Show, we'll highlight the unique ways in which our new award-winning VOS®360 Ad SaaS unlocks monetization opportunities for streaming services."

Harmonic will take video streaming, broadcast and distribution to new heights at IBC2023 with demonstrations of its VOS360 Media SaaS, VOS360 Ad SaaS and XOS Edge media processor:

Maximize monetization: Increase ad revenues for live, linear TV and VOD streaming with Harmonic's new stand-alone VOS360 Ad SaaS offering, which delivers personalized ads to the individual viewer level . Key applications include virtual product placement, server-side ad insertion (SSAI) at scale for low-latency live sports streaming with squeeze back and double box ads in the same stream.

Stream live sports and events at scale: Reliably stream low-latency live sports and events at scale with up to UHD HDR quality, best-in-class watermarking protection and targeted advertising for millions of concurrent viewers. VOS360 Media SaaS is also an ideal solution for customers looking to seamlessly transition from the Azure Media Services platform.

Modernize channel origination: Make playout workflows smarter and more agile with Harmonic's cloud, on-premises and hybrid playout solutions. Originate linear channels from existing assets for broadcast and streaming with an AI-based automatic scheduling and recommendations engine. Brand live events with powerful HTML5 live graphics.

Streamline primary distribution: Leverage satellite or transition to IP with Harmonic's primary distribution solutions powered by next-generation XOS Edge media processors. Advanced capabilities will be shown, including channel variants and targeted ad delivery, blackout management, and edge processing with total flexibility in output formats.

Industrywide Collaborations on AI and Content Monetization

Harmonic will highlight key collaborations with industry leaders to enhance video streaming and broadcast offerings:

Google Ad Manager: Tight-knit integration between Harmonic's SSAI solution and the Google Ad Manager's streaming monetization stack is enabling customers to maximize revenue across all demand types at scale while supporting a quality viewing experience across all screens where consumers are engaging with their content.

Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service: Through an innovative technology demonstration, Harmonic will showcase how to enhance personalized live sports streaming experiences and increase fan engagement in real time by leveraging Azure OpenAI Service.

Advanced monetization partnerships : Harmonic will highlight innovations for linearizing and monetizing VOD content with Alpha Networks and solutions for targeted ad delivery at scale with SpringServe and Equativ. Harmonic will further showcase its open ecosystem approach with a demonstration of VOS360 Ad integrated with the AWS Elemental video pipeline.

AI collaborations: AI-driven collaborations with Spideo, Mirriad, Leankr and Kebula improve automated channel scheduling, content preparation, monetization and sports highlights creation.

Bringing AI Expertise to an Industry Panel Discussion

Tim Warren, Harmonic's senior vice president, innovation and chief cybersecurity officer, will discuss the latest innovations in video streaming and AI as part of Microsoft's AI-focused panel "Powering Media Innovation: Microsoft and its Partner Landscape at the IBC Innovation Stage" on Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 3:30 p.m.

To schedule a meeting with Harmonic in stand 1.B20, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/ibc. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.