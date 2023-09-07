Leading Teen and Young Adult Mental Health Treatment Provider Newport Healthcare Partners with Nonprofit To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) in Honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The statistics are staggering: more than 20% of teens have seriously considered suicide. Thirteen percent of high school girls and more than 20% of LGBTQ+ teens have actually attempted it. And an increasing number of students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, including 57% of girls, 29% of boys, and 69% of LGBTQ+ students. Suicidal ideation and attempts are rising among young people, with the highest rate of attempts among young adults ages 18-25.

To amplify the conversation about suicide prevention and help reverse current trends, Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based treatment programs for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, is partnering for the seventh year with To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. The partnership announcement coincides with September's Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which includes World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) and Suicide Prevention Week (September 10–16).

"We are honored to be a long-time partner of TWLOHA and proud to support their mission of educating communities and connecting people to life-saving resources," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer of Newport Healthcare. "These statistics aren't just numbers, they're young lives, and we want to play an active part in stemming the tide of lives lost by helping families and individuals find hope and healing."

The Newport Healthcare and TWLOHA partnership includes raising awareness about suicide risk and prevention via cross-marketing efforts and a social media roundtable discussion. Newport further supports TWLOHA's mission with a matching gift donation and an employee and alumni team fundraising effort.

"Our alliance with Newport Healthcare is driving real change in suicide prevention, and they are a valued and critical partner helping to turn the tides from despair to hope," said Lindsay Kolsch, Co-Executive Director of TWLOHA. "This year, we have witnessed a record-breaking 50,000 recorded deaths by suicide in the U.S. and a drastic 72% increase in applications for our scholarships designed to address immediate mental health care needs. Our campaign, driven by powerful social media content, impactful events, and a comprehensive merchandise pack, strives to weave a robust network of support and represents a unique strategy against the devastating grip of suicide."

The theme for TWLOHA's 2023 Suicide Prevention Awareness Month campaign is "The World is Not Better Without You," which speaks directly to people experiencing loneliness and suicidal ideation. You can support TWLOHA by visiting their website at TWLOHA.com.

Newport Healthcare supports mental health care accessibility and affordability by offering free mental health resources and community support groups, expanding treatment services around the nation, and accepting most major insurances. For more information, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes psychiatric inpatient services, residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and virtual programs. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

About TWLOHA

To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery. Since its start in 2006, they have donated over $3.7 million directly into treatment and recovery and have answered over 210,000 emails from over 100 countries, and traveled more than 3.8 million miles to meet people face-to-face at nearly 3,000 events. Each month, they connect with 10 million people online through social media and their FIND HELP Tool fields 3,500 searches made by people seeking mental health resources.

