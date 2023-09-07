Simpleview & Viator Team Up to Bring the Largest Travel Experience Marketplace to DMO Websites

The newly announced partnership will enhance destination websites with unmatched travel experiences and streamlined data management

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview and Viator have announced a partnership to bring the world's largest online marketplace for tours, activities, and attractions to destination websites. Destination marketing organizations (DMOs) can now leverage a one-stop shop for experiences with Viator, build their tourism brand, drive bookings, and promote bookable travel experiences that help visitors discover a destination's hidden gems.

DMOs can expand their audience for unique local experiences & help visitors create memories that will last a lifetime.

DMOs can leverage this new partnership to:

Increase engagement online

Equip partner listings with offers

Build a tourism brand and expand audiences

Help travelers book with confidence

Drive business to partners

The partnership between Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, and Viator, the world's largest online marketplace for travel experiences, will enable DMOs to expand their audience for unique local experiences and help visitors create memories that will last a lifetime.

The integration between the platforms means that Simpleview CRM customers can seamlessly match their partners with more than 300,000 travel experiences across nearly 200 countries worldwide, allowing them to:

Aggregate relevant data for their website display

Store booking data

Capture referral data and user interaction from Viator-equipped listings

Report to partners

Simpleview CMS with enhanced listings that include API-driven rate information Equip theirwith enhanced listings that include API-driven rate information

"At Simpleview, our mission is to bridge visitors with unique local attractions," said Greg Evans, chief revenue officer at Simpleview. "Viator broadens horizons for 'out-of-market' or 'top-of-funnel' visitors and streamlines bookings for the 'in-market' users, embodying our dedication to transforming digital interactions into memorable journeys. This partnership will empower DMOs with tools for visitor growth while offering tailored content to fuel travel ambitions — we are excited to bring the capabilities of Viator's offerings to Simpleview CMS."

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

About Viator

Viator, a Tripadvisor company, makes it easy to find and book unforgettable tours, activities, and excursions around the world. With more than 300,000 experiences to choose from there's always something new to discover, both near and far from home. Your time off is precious so we focus tirelessly on quality, offering everything from simple tours to extreme adventures (and all the niche, interesting stuff in between). With ultimate flexibility, award-winning customer support and millions of traveler reviews, you can truly do more with Viator. Viator. One app, 300,000+ travel experiences you'll remember.

