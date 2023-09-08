Life's Grander in Toyota's 2024 Grand Highlander Campaign

First-Ever Three-Row SUV Highlighted in Full Fledged Marketing Creative to Highlight Spaciousness, Design and the Incredible Hybrid MAX Powertrain

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Step out in grand style with the highly anticipated, first-ever 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. Toyota is taking a larger-than-life approach for the most powerful Midsize SUV the brand has ever built in the new marketing campaign, "Life's Grander in the Grand Highlander."

"The campaign shines a spotlight on the first-ever 2024 Grand Highlander – the latest addition to Toyota's bold SUV lineup," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "Featuring the Grand Highlander's beautiful design and spacious interior the campaign is inspired by the reality that life, with all its unexpected surprises, is pretty grand."

Toyota developed the integrated Grand Highlander campaign with its Total Toyota (T2) model in mind. The T2 model integrates efforts to create a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural marketing and the mainstream market.

The "Life's Grander in the Grand Highlander" campaign showcases a unified creative style throughout the spots, highlighted below.

In Conill Advertising's spot titled "Labor," directed by Sebastian Strasser, nothing could be more special than the birth of a new family member - and that means the whole family goes to the hospital with the parents-to-be. Thanks to the Grand Highlander's roomy third row, even the baby's godmother (and auntie) can ride along.

InterTrend Communications developed two spots for the campaign, directed by Bruce St. Claire. In the spot "Yes Day," a family embraces saying "yes" with an unexpected day of fun in the Grand Highlander after their kids' tutoring lessons are canceled. In "Grand Recruiting," a family's cricket game is almost forfeited because of a lack of players. The Grand Highlander quickly saves the day by helping pick up more teammates along the way, including a last-minute unexpected recruit, international cricket star Unmukt Chand.

In Burrell Communications Group's spot, "HBCU Tour," a family's college visit trip in the Grand Highlander turns interesting as the proud parents of rival colleges find themselves in a tug of war to see which legacy HBCU their son will choose. In their spot, "Back There," playful kids frolicking in the backseat of a Grand Highlander are warned by mom, as she puts a humorous and heartwarming twist on the phrase, "Don't make me come back there!" The spots are by renowned director Kenya Barris, who is making his commercial directorial debut after an acclaimed career in TV.

In the spot titled "Slamming Doors," created by Saatchi & Saatchi, viewers see a teenager picked up from school in a Grand Highlander. The annoyed teen's frown turns into a smile as her entire family, grandma included, begins singing together – "this is gonna be the best day of my life." Saatchi & Saatchi also created "Rescue Run," a humorous spot in which a family driving home from a day at the lake makes a quick turnaround in their Grand Highlander to safely return a live fish their son was quietly keeping in his leaking bucket. The spots were directed by James Rouse with Biscuit.

Media Placements

The "Life's Grander in the Grand Highlander" campaign extends across linear TV, digital video, digital content, cinema, programmatic, paid social, audio, and search. High profile Network Prime, cable, Prime Novelas, and sports programming includes Thursday and Sunday Night Football, Premium Soccer, and the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Digital content/video includes partners such as Hulu, YouTube, MAX, Sensical, and Pandora. Partnerships include Bustle's "Camp Romper," Moveable Feast, Amazon, Uber Eats, and The Weather Channel, among others. Paid Social runs across TikTok, Meta, Snapchat, Reddit, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

The broadcast spots are available for viewing here. For images and credits, please click here.

About the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is the latest and greatest addition to the successful SUV lineup for Toyota. Available in three powertrains across three grades: the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine, the efficient 2.5L hybrid and the ultimate performance-seeking, 362 horsepower Hybrid MAX, the Grand Highlander is perfectly packaged for the road trip ahead.

Designed by Calty Design Studios and exclusively assembled at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Princeton, Indiana, the 2024 Grand Highlander has a starting MSRP of $43,070 for the gas engine models, $44,670 for the hybrid and $54,040 for the Hybrid MAX powertrain.

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to its carbon neutrality goals, Grand Highlander Hybrid and Hybrid MAX are two additional products that support Toyota's effort to reach a "Beyond Zero" future. Beyond Zero is Toyota's vision to reach carbon neutrality with products, services, and operations; and find new ways to make a positive impact on the planet and society.

Key Features Include:

Available in three powertrains with adult-sized third row and ample cargo space

Hybrid and Hybrid MAX Powertrains for reduced carbon emissions

Powerful Performance with 362-horsepower from the Hybrid MAX system

Available tech like Traffic Jam Assist, Head-Up Display and Digital Rearview Mirror

JBL ® Premium Audio system

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

