World-Renowned Scientist and Researcher Yaron Tomer, MD, named the Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean at Einstein

BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaron Tomer, MD, has been named the Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, effective October 2nd, 2023. Following a comprehensive national search, Dr. Tomer stood out as the clear choice to lead the College of Medicine amongst a group of highly accomplished and distinguished candidates.

As Dean, Dr. Tomer will lead this research-intensive medical school comprised of more than 1,900 full-time faculty to further advance its research, education, diversity, community engagement, and philanthropic missions. Dr. Tomer will ensure Einstein continues its national leadership in biomedical research support, while offering one of the nation's largest programs for medical education.

"Dr. Tomer stood out for his deep background in basic science research, bench to bedside care and commitment to Einstein's mission to prepare a diverse body of students to become knowledgeable and compassionate physicians and innovative scientific investigators," said Philip O. Ozuah, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Montefiore Medicine. "He comes to this position at a critical time as the next generation of physicians and scientists will face an ever-changing and challenging landscape. His leadership will foster an environment that will prepare students and faculty to make lasting contributions to science."

Dr. Tomer is currently the Anita and Jack Saltz Chair in Diabetes Research, and Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at Einstein and Montefiore, leading over 700 full-time faculty members. Dr. Tomer's emphasis on innovation yielded a significant growth in research with recruitment of new faculty and an increase in NIH funding to $66M in 2022 (ranked #27 by Blue Ridge). He is especially committed to fostering the careers of junior faculty; currently, the Department of Medicine has 18 K-awardees. Dr. Tomer also launched the Department of Medicine's bold strategic plan for Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI), recruiting an inaugural Associate Chair for DEI to oversee the implementation of this strategic plan. During the COVID-19 pandemic Dr. Tomer successfully led the Department's response to this unprecedented crisis.

"I am honored to accept this position and humbled by the confidence the Board has expressed in my leadership," said Dr. Tomer. "Over the course of my tenure at Einstein, I've had the opportunity to see, first-hand, the impact our students and faculty have had in transforming communities and advancing science. I am fully committed to building a more diverse physician workforce that reflects the fabric of our society, and to our shared cause of social medicine and social justice."

Prior to joining Montefiore Einstein as Chair of the Department of Medicine in 2016, Dr. Tomer served as Vice Chair for Research; Division Chief of Endocrinology; and the Lillian and Henry M. Stratton Professor of Molecular Medicine, all at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.

"Dr. Tomer's life's work and his international reputation will strengthen Einstein's place as a destination for the world's brightest faculty and students. The Board is honored that Dr. Tomer has chosen to continue his work with Montefiore Einstein by leading our great medical school," said Ruth L. Gottesman, EdD, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Board Chair.

Dr. Tomer is a world-renowned researcher with a robust, NIH-funded laboratory. He is the recipient of several awards recognizing his research accomplishments, including the prestigious 2023 Sidney H. Ingbar award from the American Thyroid Association.

Born and raised in Israel, Dr. Tomer received his MD degree from the Sackler School of Medicine, his medical residency at Sheba Medical Center, Israel, and his endocrinology training at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation's premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2022-23 academic year, Einstein is home to 740 M.D. students, 194 Ph.D. students, 118 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and approximately 225 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,900 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2022, Einstein received more than $202 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health. This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in cancer, aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. For more information, please visit einsteinmed.edu, follow us on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram, LinkedIn, and view us on YouTube.

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 10 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and LinkedIn, or view us on Facebook and YouTube.

