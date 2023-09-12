The General Sound Studio Live Debuts at Clean Culture in Atlanta

The General Sound Studio is heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, alongside First Tube and Clean Culture, featuring a live concert, sweepstakes, car shows and more.

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The General is committed to becoming one of the most flexible and understanding insurance providers. This month, it's extending its commitment to giving up-and-coming musicians a big break by hosting a live concert at Clean Culture — one of the fastest growing automotive events in the nation — on September 16. Following the successful launch of The General Sound Studio — a first-of-its-kind mobile recording studio in a car that first debuted in Nashville earlier this summer — The General will serve as a partner of the Clean Culture event in Atlanta taking things to the next level with The General Sound Studio Live, an unforgettable live concert experience.

The General Sound Studio — a first-of-its-kind mobile recording studio in a car - will be on-site for visitors at Clean Culture to see. (PRNewswire)

As part of this unique partnership, The General is teaming up with First Tube , a branded live content marketing platform known for delivering always-on premium video content, to debut The General Sound Studio Live. Together, The General and First Tube will bring an electrifying music performance to life for Clean Culture's audience while supporting two up-and-coming musicians.

The General Sound Studio Live will open with Tobe Nwigwe, a Grammy-nominated, Houston-based rapper and singer who spreads inspirational and meaningful messages through his music. Following Tobe, Lex Bratcher , a rap artist who recorded her latest song " IYKTYK " in The General Sound Studio, will perform on The General-branded Sound Studio Live stage featuring unique cars, large-scale imagery, a 3D vinyl record-inspired backdrop and sound waves adding to the explosive nature of the performance.

"As The General continues its brand evolution journey, we're committed to finding new and unique ways to give a break to deserving up-and-comers," said Kale Sligh, VP of marketing at The General. "Partnering with First Tube and Clean Culture provides an exciting opportunity that fits our commitment to supporting rising musicians from The General Sound Studio and allows us to connect with new and diverse audiences."

Those attending the concert in person are encouraged to check out The General Sound Studio. For those unable to attend The General Sound Studio Live in Atlanta, The General is creating a digital experience available to everyone by streaming Tobe's performance for free. The show will be live-streamed on The General's Facebook page , YouTube channel and Tobe's personal channels beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

To take things a step further, The General is hosting an online sweepstakes that will give one grand prize winner $5,000 in gift cards to help care for their car. The sweepstakes is open to adults over 18 in participating states. Details to enter the sweepstakes are listed on thegeneralsoundstudio.live and The General's social media platforms. The sweepstakes begins September 12 and runs through October 10, 2023.

For more information about The General Sound Studio Live and the official sweepstakes rules you can visit thegeneralsoundstudio.live .

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visit www.thegeneral.com or www.thegeneral.com/shaq ; follow The General on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Lex Bratcher, a rap artist who recorded her latest song “IYKTYK” in The General Sound Studio, will be performing on The General-branded Sound Studio Live stage at Clean Culture. (PRNewswire)

The General Logo (For Header) (PRNewswire)

