SAUER COMPRESSORS USA Expands Capabilities and Seeks Acquisitions to Propel Growth in North America

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauer Compressors USA, an affiliate of J.P. Sauer & Sohn GmbH, takes great pride in announcing its plans to expand capabilities and actively pursue strategic acquisitions in North America. As a rapidly growing organization in the compressed air and gas industry, Sauer Compressors USA remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of its valued customers and solidifying its position as a leading provider of high-quality compressor systems.

Sauer Compressors USA specializes in manufacturing medium and high-pressure air and gas compressors for naval, commercial maritime, offshore, research & development, and demanding industrial applications. (PRNewswire)

The decision to expand capabilities and seek acquisitions reflects Sauer's dedication to further strengthening its market presence and broadening the scope of its offerings. With over 25 years of expertise and an unyielding commitment to excellence, Sauer Compressors USA has earned a notable reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and efficient medium and high-pressure air and gas compressors to customers across diverse industries.

Expanding capabilities is an essential step in achieving Sauer's long-term vision. This includes investing in cutting-edge technologies, bolstering research and development efforts, and enhancing manufacturing processes to stay at the forefront of the industry. By expanding the facilities and workforce, Sauer aims to increase production capacity to meet the rising demands of customers and expedite delivery times.

In addition to strengthening in-house capabilities, Sauer Compressors USA is actively seeking strategic acquisitions in North America. Through these endeavors, the company plans to collaborate with like-minded organizations with the same commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and unwavering quality. Sauer Compressors USA believes that growth through acquisitions is a mutually beneficial strategy that will drive success for the organization, partners, and the industries served. Sauer is confident that the combined strengths of acquired companies and their expertise will create a formidable force poised to meet the dynamic challenges of the compressed air and gas industry.

"We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we expand our capabilities and explore acquisitions in North America," said Don Eaton, CEO and President of Sauer Compressors USA. "This strategic move is a testament to our commitment to delivering the most reliable and advanced solutions to our customers while fortifying our market position. We are confident that this growth trajectory will lead us to new heights and enable us to serve our valued customers better."

Sauer Compressors USA looks forward to an exciting and prosperous future as it continues its journey of expansion and growth through acquisitions. For more information about potential partnership opportunities, please contact Cara Godack, Business/Acquisition Strategy & Integration Specialist, at cgodack@sauerusa.com.

About Sauer Compressors USA:

Sauer Compressors USA, an affiliate of JP Sauer & Sohn GmbH and located in Stevensville, Maryland, specializes in the manufacturing of medium and high-pressure air and gas compressors and compressor systems for naval, commercial maritime, offshore, research & development, and industrial applications. The company is renowned for its cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, and lifetime support strategy.

