Accelerate2Compliance™ Partners with Privacy4Cars™ to Offer Full Suite of Vehicle Privacy Solutions to Customers

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate2Compliance™ (A2C) announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Privacy4Cars™ . A2C provides Federal Trade Commission (FTC) compliance solutions for automotive dealerships to help protect from the risks associated with cyber security attacks, personal information leaks, and non-compliance penalties. The addition of Privacy4Cars' patented vehicle privacy tools, including AutoCleared™ and Vehicle Privacy Report ™, will help A2C's customers meet the emerging regulatory compliance requirements in the privacy sector.

The A2C program is built to help dealers install complete and technical FTC safeguards and related solutions. The A2C roadmap assists with identifying information security compliance risk, implementing policies and procedures, delivering ongoing training, and testing, and assessing vendor vulnerabilities.

Beginning today, A2C users will have access to sample policies and disclosures covering the collection and processing of personal information in vehicles. Those dealers will be able to easily supplement their A2C plan to include Privacy4Cars' tools.

"The increased compliance regulations surrounding the collection and storage of personal information in vehicles has left even the most sophisticated enterprises vulnerable to costly liability and potential business interruptions," said Greg Pfleider, CEO of A2C. "Partnering with Privacy4Cars to offer its suite of vehicle privacy tools to our customers furthers our commitment to provide dealerships with simple solutions to manage information security programs and build compliance records."

Privacy4Cars offers a suite of services to expand protections, by focusing on privacy, safety, security, and compliance. Its patented AutoCleared™ solution helps users quickly and confidently delete vehicle users' personal information (e.g., phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more) while building compliance records. Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind one hundred percent automated tool to make fair and transparent disclosures for all vehicles dealers have in their inventory.

In June, the FTC implemented updated guidelines under the Safeguard Rule, requiring businesses to follow stringent security practices. Just last month the California Privacy Protection Agency announced a review of data privacy practices by connected vehicle manufacturers and related connected vehicle technologies. "Right to know" and "Right to delete" are two key tenets of California's Privacy Protection Act that clearly affect auto dealerships and have been spreading to other states.

"The best way to stay ahead of emerging privacy regulations is to make fair disclosures to consumers," said Andrea Amico, Privacy4Cars' Founder. "This means clear callouts on vehicle information pages, properly trained sales staff that can speak to what information is being collected, stored and shared by a vehicle, deleting stored personal information from all trade-ins, loaners, lease returns, and test drives, and building comprehensive compliance records to prove your commitment to protecting your customers' privacy."

"This strategic partnership furthers A2C's commitment to providing dealerships with simple solutions to build and manage Information Security programs," concluded Pfleider. "One size doesn't fit all. The A2C team helps assemble a complete compliance solution specific to each unique dealership. Our platform provides scale, configurability, and expansion modules to ensure you maintain, and can prove, compliance in today's ever-changing privacy landscape."

Dealers interested in learning more should visit accelerate2compliance.com .

About Accelerate2Compliance

Accelerate2Compliance™ (A2C) offers a cost-effective and easy-to-use information security compliance solutions to help dealers - and their vendors - achieve and maintain regulatory requirements unique to their business. The A2C roadmap assists with identifying information security compliance risk, implementing policies and procedures, delivering ongoing training, and testing, and assessing vendor vulnerabilities. In addition, via its strong network of information security technology and solution providers, A2C can help provide its customers a "one stop shop" for their compliance needs. Its support is delivered through the A2C Portal™, a cloud-based subscription software solution to provide auto dealers with a simple and efficient assessment process, robust tools and reports, and best business practices to guard against ever-increasing information security threats. A2C's platform provides scale, configurability, and expansion modules to ensure you maintain, and can prove, compliance in today's ever-changing privacy landscape.

About Privacy4Cars

Privacy4Cars, Inc. is the first and only technology company focused on identifying and resolving data privacy issues across the automotive ecosystem. Our mission, Driving Privacy, means offering a suite of services to expand protections for individuals and companies alike, by focusing on privacy, safety, security, and compliance. Privacy4Cars' patented AutoCleared™ solution helps users quickly and confidently delete vehicle users' personal information (e.g., phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more) while building compliance records. Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind privacy disclosure feature for all vehicles on the road today.

