ESR Announces Magnetic Cases with Stash Stand

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech accessories brand, ESR, today announced the release of their collection for the new iPhone 15. Headlining ESR's lineup are three magnetic cases with their patented Stash Stand. All three provide an innovative blend of protection and functionality that allows users to get more out of MagSafe. The full collection includes protective cases, plus screen and lens protectors, that all provide test-certified military-grade protection for iPhone 15.

Building on the success of ESR's first stand case released in 2017, cases with Stash Stand also offer hands-free viewing in portrait and landscape at an adjustable angle. The cases are designed for MagSafe and use strong magnets with up to 1,500 g of magnetic holding force to create a secure lock with MagSafe accessories. What's more, they are certified by SGS to provide military-grade protection, ensuring powerful protection for iPhone 15. Adjustable between 15° and 85° in landscape, unlike other stand cases, Stash Stand's unique camera-lens design ensures full, unobstructed MagSafe charging whether the stand is in use or not. This lets users stay powered up while watching videos or shows at a comfortable angle. The hidden design makes the stand completely invisible when its folded away, where it doubles as raised-edge protection for iPhone's camera lenses.

"Stash Stand represents another significant breakthrough for our team," says Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "Given the increase in the popularity of MagSafe charging and people now preferring to use their phone to watch videos, shows, and movies, we designed cases that give users the ability to improve their watching experience while they charge. ESR's magnetic cases with Stash Stand are here to let users watch whenever and MagSafe whenever."

Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand (HaloLock)

The Classic series allows users to enjoy the sleek, lightweight design and aesthetic of their iPhone with the added functionality of Stash Stand. Its thin, 1.5-mm back enables faster MagSafe charging, resulting in a full charge an hour quicker than with thicker cases.

Armor Tough Case with Stash Stand (HaloLock)

The most protective case in the collection, the Armor series , combines back case, Screen Guard, and Camera Lens Protectors to offer all-around protection and exceed military-grade drop protection standards.

Cloud Soft Case with Stash Stand (HaloLock)

Made using high-quality silicone, the Cloud series is perfect for those seeking the optimal blend of style and functionality. Its silky exterior is soft to the touch and adds grip to avoid drops.

In addition to cases with Stash Stand, ESR also has a range of other protective solutions for iPhone 15, including the Classic Hybrid Case (HaloLock), the Air Armor Clear Case (HaloLock) Set , the Amorite Screen Protector , the Tempered-Glass Privacy Screen Protector Set, and the Amorite Camera Lens Protectors . They are all certified to provide military-grade protection, ensuring powerful defense against drops and bumps. ESR's entire iPhone 15 collection, as well as their range of magnetic chargers and accessories, can be explored on ESR's official website or Amazon.

For more information on the collection, please refer to the online press kit Here. To find out more about ESR, review sample requests, or additional assets reach out to media@esrgear.com.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of now over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect, to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

