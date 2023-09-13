LivePerson wins Best E-Commerce Technology at the 2023 Digiday Awards

Leading conversational AI company earns recognition for helping brands leverage AI and automation for better digital experiences

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, won Best E-Commerce Technology at the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards. Organized by leading technology publication Digiday, this awards program recognizes the platforms and innovations that are modernizing media and marketing.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Digiday recognized LivePerson with the "Best E-Commerce Technology" award for helping brands leverage AI to engage with their customers, making it the year's "best technology for enhancing the online shopping experience."

Digiday noted that LivePerson's long-time partnership with Virgin Media helped the telco brand meet customers on their channels of choice with conversations supported by AI and automation. The awards program highlighted that after implementing LivePerson's Conversational Cloud powering asynchronous digital conversations, Virgin Media saw sales increase via this channel by 20% and cost-per-acquisition decrease by 29%, all while maintaining a high customer satisfaction score of 86%.

"Being named Digiday's Best E-Commerce Technology recognizes our long-standing commitment to redefine and scale customer engagement through AI," said John Collins, Interim CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to be recognized for creating better outcomes for both sides of the conversation, and as always, we're proud to partner with incredible brands like Virgin Media that bring these experiences to life on our platform."

The Digiday Technology Awards are selected by a panel of judges who are leaders in technology and media. They recognize companies or campaigns that can clearly demonstrate success over the past 12 months, and entries are rated on the criteria of Innovation, Creativity, Consumer Value, and Results.

To learn more about LivePerson's industry-leading conversational AI solutions, visit www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Media contact:

Mike Tague

mtague@liveperson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.