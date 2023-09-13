Sagard expands its global footprint, opens its first office in the Gulf region and welcomes regional leader

The office will be located in Abu Dhabi's financial center, ADGM, a first regional foothold for Sagard, with future expansion plans to follow

Seasoned leader Firas Mallah joins the firm to lead its activities in the region

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$14.5B under management, today announced the opening of its first Middle East office in Abu Dhabi, to be led by Firas Mallah, Managing Director and Head of the Middle East.

The new office will be located in the heart of Abu Dhabi Global Market and is the latest step in the company's ongoing international expansion.

"Opening our new office in the United Arab Emirates is an important milestone towards our vision of becoming one of the most respected and impactful alternative investment management firms globally," said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and CEO of Sagard. "I am thrilled to welcome Firas Mallah to the Sagard team as Managing Director and Head of MENA. We are already building on exciting local partnerships and are eager to accelerate our many opportunities for growth and collaboration".

Firas brings over two decades of experience, in particular, extensive Middle East fundraising expertise and strong relationships with all tiers of institutional investors across the region and various strategies in public and private markets. Firas will lead the acceleration of Sagard's activities and will be responsible for developing its investor base, building its ecosystem and creating foundational partnerships, including for our portfolio companies.

"I am thrilled to be joining an entrepreneurial firm such as Sagard – we aim to become value-added partners of investors, financial institutions, innovative companies and entrepreneurs. The innovation, dynamism and ambition we have observed in the region make it an exciting place to offer our investment expertise in private markets", said Firas Mallah.

Commenting on Sagard's milestone expansion in the region, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Global Market said, "A globally renowned asset management firm, Sagard's Middle East expansion with Abu Dhabi and ADGM being its destination of choice as a regional foothold, exemplifies the significance of asset management and the exceptional growth this sector is experiencing in recent times. Firms like Sagard contribute greatly to driving Abu Dhabi's goals of building an international financial hub with innovation at its core and accelerated sustainable growth as its cornerstone. We welcome Sagard to the 'Capital of Capital' and look forward to shaping the future of asset management in this dynamic region and beyond."

About Sagard

Sagard is a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with US$14.5B under management, 125 portfolio companies, and 300 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, real estate, and royalties. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. Our dynamic and supportive ecosystem gives our partners the advantage they need to learn, grow and win at every stage. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Sagard

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA's largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world's most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

View original content:

SOURCE Sagard