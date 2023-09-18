Jacobs Awarded Design Consultant Contract for Global Logistics Hub in Saudi Arabia

Port transformation will prioritize sustainability and advanced technology

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been appointed by NEOM Company (NEOM) as the lead design consultant for the Port of NEOM redevelopment project in northwest Saudi Arabia. The project in NEOM's new industrial city Oxagon, will transform the existing facility into a net zero, next-generation global logistics hub.

The world's first integrated port and supply chain system is expected to be fully automated and operate on 100% renewable energy. The design and construction will incorporate a range of sustainability initiatives, including recovering and reusing materials and structures where possible and using low-carbon steel frames to construct quay walls.

"This transformational port project is another major engagement for our business on Saudi giga project, NEOM, and the latest addition to a growing portfolio of port and maritime projects globally," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East Keith Lawson. "As one of the world's leading port and maritime consultants, we are able to provide an unparalleled solution to NEOM that delivers on their vision, supports growth in the region and pilots this facility toward a more connected and sustainable future."

Located on the northern Red Sea coast, the Port of NEOM is at the crossroads of the busiest trade routes, with direct access to international markets, including Asia, Europe, North America and Africa. The development of the primary seaport for northwest Saudi Arabia is expected to be a key enabler of the region's economic growth, further enhancing connectivity and attracting new business and industry to the region.

Jacobs will work alongside sub-consultants Moffatt & Nichol, IGO Solutions and Trent to deliver the transformation project. NEOM anticipates Terminal 1, the first container terminal, to be operational by 2025.

