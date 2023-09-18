NYX Professional Makeup Announces "Mon-Star Bash" Halloween Campaign Inspired By Universal Monsters

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup announced today the launch of the limited-edition "Mon-Star Bash" Halloween campaign inspired by Universal Pictures' classic Universal Monsters, starring a diverse cast of rising Gen Z stars.

Through SFX artistry and entertainment, the campaign aims to reintroduce the iconic Monsters of yesterday to a new generation for Halloween. To amplify the new generation of "Mon-Stars," NYX Professional Makeup has partnered with today's rising icons to star as each character: Landon Barker, musician, stars as The Werewolf; Reginae Carter, social media personality and model, stars as one of The Mummi Twins; Phoenix Brown, content creator and rising DJ, stars as the Bride of Frankie; and up-and-coming artist, Grace McKagan stars as Drakulah.

NYX Professional Makeup, known for their elaborate and unique Halloween initiatives, has once again partnered with globally renowned makeup artist, Mimi Choi, to create five exclusive and reimagined looks with a modernized twist.

The brand will also introduce a new "Mon-Star Bash" Halloween product collection to support the campaign. Adding to their existing portfolio of SFX face paints, the vegan and cruelty-free assortment will launch seven new ultra-pigmented shades of SFX Face and Body Paints inspired by the classic monster colors; metallic silver and gold SFX Glitter Face and Eye Paints adding an updated shine; and new lightweight, full-body, Spiky Fringe Jumbo Lashes to unlock pro-level artistry and unleash the "monster" within.

As a beauty brand becoming increasingly more involved in entertainment, NYX Professional Makeup will also release a custom music video featuring the star talent. The original song will be leveraged across digital platforms, including a social media global influencer program, where creators will post videos transforming themselves into their favorite "Mon-Star."

Additionally, NYX Professional Makeup will continue to expand its ongoing presence within Roblox, partnering with ULTA Beauty's ULTAverse on the platform. Beginning October 1, the program will feature an interactive experience where consumers can play Halloween-inspired games, dance with the Mon-stars and win different UGC prizes weekly; participants also will be able to customize their avatars with a variety of seasonal makeup looks and costumes.

"Halloween is always one of the biggest moments of the year for the brand. We love to stretch the limit when it comes to new artistry and there's no better time than Halloween to lean into this," said Denée Pearson, NYX Professional Makeup Global Brand President. "We're excited to collaborate with Universal to reinvent their iconic Universal Monsters through colorful storytelling – it's what we do best!"

The limited-edition collection will be available to purchase globally, nationwide, and online at nyxcosmetics.com.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MONSTERS

During the golden age of Hollywood, Universal Pictures brought legends of the horror genre to life in its classic monster films. The legacies of Frankenstein's Monster, The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde endure to this day as the original icons whose stories symbolize the misunderstood, the outsider, and the misfit. This Universal Monsters capsule collection is proud to feature the artwork of renowned creature designer and art director Crash McCreery whose vision creates a contemporary spin on these classic characters.

The new NYX Professional Makeup “Mon-Star Bash” Halloween product collection includes select, limited-edition color offerings. Pictured left to right: SFX Face and Body Paint Sticks in seven new shades, SFX Glitter Face and Eye Paint in two new metallic hues, and Spiky Fringe Jumbo Lashes. (PRNewswire)

