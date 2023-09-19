TrueBlue CFO Derrek Gafford Honored with Oracle's Change Agent Award

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Derrek Gafford has been honored with Oracle's Change Agent Award for Best Use of Oracle Cloud in Finance and named a finalist for Oracle's Summit Award for Excellence in Digital Transformation and Innovation. This recognition highlights TrueBlue's dedication to leveraging innovation to drive transformative change.

(PRNewsfoto/TrueBlue) (PRNewswire)

Gafford led TrueBlue's implementation of Oracle Fusion Cloud for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and Human Capital Management (HCM) to enable greater efficiency and accuracy through centralized, automated finance and human resource processes. As a result, TrueBlue has automated billing to reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) by 20 days, shortened its financial close cycle by three days and reduced service requests from internal customers by 50%, all while significantly improving employee and customer satisfaction.

"Under Derrek's leadership, TrueBlue has achieved more responsive and agile finance operations," said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue. "Leveraging Oracle Cloud has not only increased efficiency and quality, it has also paved the way for us to drive greater innovation and scalability."

The Oracle Change Agents Awards celebrate individuals who have succeeded in accelerating innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability at their organizations. Selected winners are finance and supply chain leaders who help their organizations adapt and change to meet new challenges. Gafford emerged as a top candidate due to his success in harnessing the power of Oracle Cloud to enhance financial and human resource processes to drive business success.

TrueBlue would like to thank Automus Consulting, Peloton Consulting Group and Accenture for their support of TrueBlue's Oracle platform.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions; and PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueBlue, Inc.