Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep Enhances User Experience to Support Diverse Learning Styles

New Redesigned User Interface Offers Easier Navigation and Improved Accessibility to New Tools and Content to Deliver Better Personalized Learning Experiences

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Adult Education and Family Literacy Week kicks off and the college application and test prep season gets into full swing as students head back to school, Gale, part of a Cengage Group, has made updates to the Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep Suite. With a newly redesigned interface with simplified navigation and improved accessibility, these enhancements provide learners with a better user experience to easily access and find the resources they need to achieve their academic and career goals more effectively.

Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep redesigned interface (PRNewswire)

This resource has truly been a game-changer for our library.

"We've been offering Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep for several years now and we've had many patrons report significant score improvements on graduate and professional program entrance tests such as the LSAT and MCAT," said Suzy Murray, e-resources librarian at Sacramento Public Library. "This resource has truly been a game-changer for our library. It provides a digital alternative to our paper-based test prep resources, which are in high demand, particularly for military aptitude tests."

Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep is a comprehensive online tool for standardized test preparation, researching undergraduate and graduate programs, finding tuition assistance, and exploring and preparing for careers. From students preparing for high school entrance exams, to career professionals looking for resume help or career guidance, Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep has tools that benefit learners at any stage in their academic or professional journey.

Key enhancements include:

Redesigned User Interface : new cleaner modern look and feel that offers a more engaging user experience with a simplified visual layout that gives quick and easy access to tools and content.

Goal Setting: new "My Resources" section organizes resources that are most important to learners to help reach their goals. Users can set a goal as well as save tests, videos, courses, articles, schools, scholarships and jobs to their profile, and access them anytime.

Easier Navigation : users can quickly and easily access information with search assist, which auto-completes suggested search results for users.

Spanish User Interface : enables learners to translate the site into Spanish. Over the next year, more Spanish language content will be added with a focus on test content.

Expanded Content: more content has been added to provide a better interactive experience. New video lessons and interactive content get added to courses quarterly, such as flashcards and matching activities, so students can remain engaged while preparing for tests or getting ready to enter the workforce.

Gale Presents: Peterson Test and Career Prep is also part of Gale's new Online Learning Portal, a new free add-on feature for public libraries that serves as a central hub to help patrons find and access Gale adult learning resources at their library. The portal is available to libraries that subscribe to two or more Gale adult learning resources. Library websites can be a hard to navigate. The portal helps streamline, guide and connect patrons to adult learning content they are seeking.

"We understand the importance of inclusive education and the need to provide learners with the resources and tools they need to foster an engaging learning environment," said Shawn Clark, senior vice president of Gale's domestic learning business. "The new interface and improved navigation will provide learners with a seamless experience as they prepare for tests and explore potential career paths. We believe that these enhancements will truly benefit learners by making their test preparation journey more engaging, efficient, and effective."

For more information on Gale Presents: Peterson's Test and Career Prep, visit its web page.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

Follow Gale on:

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale, part of Cengage Group

248-378-3376

kayla.siefker@cengage.com

(PRNewsfoto/Gale, part of Cengage Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gale, part of Cengage Group