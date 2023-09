FDA Roundup: September 22, 2023

October 11, 2023

The FDA Office of Women's Health (OWH) works to protect, promote, and advance the health of women through research, education, and outreach. In collaboration with the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Office of Clinical Pharmacology (OCP), OWH will host a free public workshop on Menopause: Potential Impact on Clinical Pharmacology and Opportunities for Future Research . The workshop will include presentations and session discussions by experts in the fields of clinical pharmacology, obstetrics and gynecology, endocrinology, and clinical care. Speakers will discuss the current understanding of the impact of menopause on the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics (the movement of drugs through the body, and the body's biological response to drugs, respectively), and exposure-response relationships of FDA-regulated drugs and biological products used by menopausal women for non-menopause-related indications. Researchers, educators, clinicians, and patients may benefit from attending this scientific workshop, which will be held virtually. To receive a link to attend, please register in advance