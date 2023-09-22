PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hesai Technology (NASDAQ:HSAI), a global leader in lidar solutions for ADAS and autonomous mobility, announced a new design win with FAW Group, one of the largest automotive OEMs in China, for their next generation EV model under Hongqi brand. It marks the first design win for Hesai's ultra-thin long-range lidar ET25, and the first series production program with an in-cabin lidar solution to be announced globally. The program is expected to begin mass production and delivery by the first half of 2025.

During the project collaboration, FAW Group has demonstrated its extensive technical expertise and world-leading R&D capabilities, playing a key role in the integration and optimization of the in-cabin lidar solution. FAW group is set to officially unveil the in-cabin lidar solution at their innovation technology conference in October.

Hesai Announces World’s First Production Design Win for In-Cabin Lidar with Leading Automotive OEM (PRNewswire)

ET25 is Hesai's first ultra-thin long-range lidar designed for ADAS series production vehicles. At only 25 mm in height, it fits seamlessly behind the windshield. The unique in-cabin solution not only improves aerodynamics, and keeps the lidar sensor dust and dirt free, but also contributes to a sleek vehicle design. Additionally, powered by Hesai's next-generation high-performance transceiver module, ET25 has a detection range of over 250 meters (@10% reflectivity), enabling smarter decision-making in complex road scenarios.

Automotive ultra-thin long-range lidar ET25 (PRNewswire)

To date, Hesai has delivered over 190,000 lidar units, demonstrating its excellent product performance and reliable mass-production and delivery capabilities. According to the latest report by the international research firm Yole Intelligence, Hesai has maintained its position as the global leader in the automotive lidar market for two consecutive years, holding 47% of the total market share.

Hesai is rapidly expanding its ADAS series production programs, securing design wins for multiple production vehicle models, and also ADAS development projects with world-renowned OEMs in North America and Europe. As of now, Hesai has secured series production programs with 13 OEMs worldwide.

As lidar becomes a vital component of intelligent vehicles, Hesai is committed to working with global OEMs to drive innovation and deliver a smarter, safer, and more comfortable driving experience for consumers worldwide.

About Hesai Technology

Hesai Technology is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. As confirmed by a recent report published by Yole Intelligence, Hesai is the No. 1 global automotive lidar supplier with the biggest market share by revenue for the second year in a row. The company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates lidar designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality, and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicles, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 90 cities in 40 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hesai Technology