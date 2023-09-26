On other fronts, second annual holiday market forecast points to "2022 Redux," with steady demand and sales.

Plus, good news for retailers: Real Christmas trees appear to be the exception to the anticipated "pull-back" in consumer spending for the 2023 holidays. Preview of consumer survey shows 95% of people who bought a real Christmas tree last year plan to spend just as much or more on their tree this year. 2

HOWELL, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, the Real Christmas Tree Board has asked wholesale growers of real Christmas trees for their outlook on the coming holiday season. Their take? Good news and steady news …

Wholesale growers of real Christmas trees predict fewer wholesale price increases than last year. (PRNewswire)

Input costs and wholesale price increases have moderated year-over-year.

Even though input costs (think fertilizer, labor, and so on) have gone up year-over-year for nearly all wholesale growers, for many the costs have gone up less than they did last year:

This year, the majority, 69%, say their input costs have increased up to 10% year-over-year. Last year, the majority, 64%, said their input costs had gone up 11% to 20% year-over-year.

Only one respondent this year estimated their input cost increase at 21% or more. Last year, six respondents said as much.1

As a result, it appears many growers are choosing to absorb the increases rather than pass them along to retailers:

Last year, the majority of growers (71%) cited a likely wholesale price increase of 5% to 15%. This year, only 25% reported the same thing.

Just under half (48%) expect to take a wholesale price increase of less than 5% this year.

More than a quarter (27%) don't expect to increase their prices at all. 1

Otherwise, the market trend is supply meeting demand – again.

"The real Christmas tree industry consistently meets demand," said Marsha Gray, Executive Director of the Real Christmas Tree Board. "This year, two-thirds of the wholesale growers (67%) surveyed told us they expect to sell all the trees they plan to harvest. And that's how we, retailers, and consumers like it."

Wholesale demand isn't a concern, but media headlines about the economy are. The survey shows 90% of growers are concerned about recurring media predictions of reduced consumer spending at retail. 1 But Gray has reason to be upbeat. The results of the Real Christmas Tree Board's annual survey of consumers arrived on the heels of the grower results, and it comes bearing good news.

The consumer sentiment on price is "worth it."

"Only 5% of people who put up a real tree last year and plan to again this year say they expect to spend less on their Christmas tree than last year," said Gray. "57% said they expect to spend about the same as they did last year, and 38% said more." 2

"I'm not surprised," continued Gray. "Fans of real Christmas trees consistently tell us they're 'worth it.' In fact, 83% of those who typically buy a real Christmas tree said they agree with that exact phrase to describe their thoughts on the price of real Christmas trees." 2

Full results of the consumer survey will be released in November.

