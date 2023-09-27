Carlisle Wide Plank Floors Introduces Two New Collections

Trending Hues and Finishes Presented in the New Explore and Inspire Collections

STODDARD, N.H., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Wide Plank Floors, the leader in artisan-crafted wide plank hardwood flooring for residential and commercial spaces, has added two collections to expand its offerings in newly emerging popular color tones that mix browns and grays. The Explore Collection and the Inspire Collection each feature six, fresh color options in durable, popular White Oak planks.

Beach Pathway, Explore Collection. Like beautiful driftwood that has been tumbled in the waves and warmed by the sun, Beach Pathway is a gentle gray-brown that feels timeless and natural. Flecks of gray in the wood’s grainlines add visual interest without distracting from the floor’s simple serenity. The result is a floor that serves as a calming backdrop for daily life. (PRNewswire)

Named for the paths that we take through life, the Explore Collection offers color tones ranging from a subtle gray/brown wash, to a smoky gray, to a rich brown. The Inspire Collection translates the hues and texture in the natural world into flooring options that brings a timeless, warm ambiance to even the most modern spaces. Color tones span from natural wood to a popular neutral best described as "griege," to a deep brown with a hint of gray in the wood's textured grainlines.

"We worked closely with top interior designers to anticipate color trends and develop leading edge product offerings, "explains Chris Sy, President of Carlisle Wide Plank Floors. "We are seeing clients gravitate toward browns and beiges with touches of gray, such as gray in the grain versus an all-gray color profile. We developed the Explore and Inspire Collections to showcase these subtle tones on eye-catching wide plank floors."

Carlisle's collections simplify the selection process by offering galleries of the company's most popular finishes. Both Explore and Inspire Collections offer heirloom grade engineered planks in 8" widths and lengths up to 12'. Custom widths, wood grades and finishes are also available to personalize any design vision. "As with all of our collections, we are committed to product flexibility," comments Sy.

The collections can be ordered through Carlisle showrooms or by contacting Carlisle directly.

For more information, visit www.wideplankflooring.com

About Carlisle Wide Plank Floors

Carlisle Wide Plank Floors has been creating fine, wide plank wood floors for more than 50 years. Using a time-honored process, Carlisle handcrafts one plank at a time, whether the floor is selected from the company's extensive curated collections or completely custom. Carlisle is committed to responsibly sourcing timber grown in America's forests and selects only the highest quality wood for its floors. Headquartered in Stoddard, NH, Carlisle also has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. for more information, visit www.wideplankflooring.com

First Dawn, Inspire Collection. After a night storm passes, the first rays of rising sun glints off the moisture on branches and the outdoors seems to gently glow. First Dawn brings this feeling of warmth and renewal to your floors, washing soft brown and gray with a barely-there golden illumination. The gray grainlines and subtly darker striations in the wood bring visual complexity to this versatile, neutral floor. (PRNewswire)

