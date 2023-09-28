Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Hosts Roaring Good Vines Wine Dinner Event: A Hauntingly Delicious Pre-Halloween Celebration

Escape to another era with five courses and four pours from Jackson Family Wines

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is delighted to announce its Roaring Good Vines Wine Dinner Event, with a nod to the remarkable era of the 1920s, just in time for Halloween. Join us for an evening filled with exquisite flavors and hauntingly good wines, highlighted by Fleming's unique five-course pairing menu and four delicious wine pours from Jackson Family Wines.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar hosts its Roaring Good Vines Wine Dinner Event, just in time for Halloween.

Jackson Family Wines is known for their robust portfolio of quality and versatile wines, produced from world class estate vineyards under the considerable creativity of their winemakers.

Guests can reserve a seat at this event starting at 7 PM on either October 20 or 21 at most Fleming's locations. Dressing for the decade and Halloween is highly encouraged, but not required.

"Our team has carefully curated a pairing menu that perfectly complements the wines from Jackson Family Wines, another example of our commitment to bringing top-tier wines and exceptional event experiences to our Guests," said Patrick English, Vice President of Operations for Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

First Course

Scallop Crudo, which pairs wonderfully with the sweet and fresh notes of Stonestreet Estate Chardonnay from Alexander Valley.

"I'm most excited about having the incredible culinary team from Fleming's find a unique way to pair the Stonestreet Estate Chardonnay and show Guests the diversity and beauty of this wine," said Stonestreet Estate Winemaker Kristina Shideler.

Second Course

Seasonal Citrus Frisée Salad, paired with a Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir from Sta. Rita Hills.

"I feel so honored to have the confidence of Fleming's as such a revered platform to feature our wines collectively and collaboratively," said Greg Brewer, Winemaker from Brewer-Clifton Wines."

Third Course

Fennel Roasted Lamb Lollipops with Edmeades from Zinfandel Mendocino County.

"I'm so excited about our current vintage of Edmeades Mendocino Zinfandel, not just the amazing quality, and the process behind it, but most of all, to share and enjoy this beautiful and often underrated varietal with Fleming's Guests," said Dave Ready, Winemaker for Edmeades Mendocino Zinfandel.

Fourth Course

Cabernet Filet Mignon, and the flavors of this dish are enriched by Freemark Abbey Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley.

"Partnering with Fleming's on this dinner is a true honor for us and we are so pleased to share wines we love with all of their Guests," said Freemark Abbey Winemaker Kristy Melton.

Fifth Course

Enjoy Fleming's Signature Olive Oil Cake as the perfect finale.

Seating is limited, so reserve your spot today at FlemingsSteakhouse.com/Wine-Dinners/Roaring-Good-Vines.

About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is a contemporary interpretation of the classic American steakhouse, boasting culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to create memorable dining experiences for Guests. Fleming's offers an impressive range of USDA Prime steaks, premium seafood entrées, storied wines, and fresh, handcrafted cocktails.

Founded in 1998, Fleming's opened in Newport Beach, Calif. with a vision to create a steakhouse that breaks the stereotype, delivering the finest steak and wine with world-class service, in a more modern, warm, and welcoming setting. Today there are 65 locations across the country. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar or to make a reservation, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

