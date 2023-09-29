Compass UOL Partners with the Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference 2023

Industry leaders meet in Silicon Valley on October 4 for two days of learning, mentoring, and networking.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass UOL today announced it has partnered with the Extraordinary Women in Technology (EWiT) Global Conference 2023, the industry's learning, mentoring, and networking event where keynote speakers, panelists, and attendees are all women.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women were 45% of total workers in the country but only 26% of workers in computer technology professions in 2021, the latest year for which the information is available.

The EWiT conferences promote gender inclusivity in the technology industry by offering mentoring opportunities, training workshops, and a networking platform for women to take on computer-related professions and move up in their careers.

EWiT complements Compass Academy, a training initiative to help computer science students in universities worldwide get their first industry jobs, which reserves at least 50% of its scholarships to women and underprivileged students.

Thanks to that policy, nearly 28% of 3,000 students who have already gone through Compass Academy are women. In comparison, about 20% of U.S. computer science degrees go to women and about 14% of IT students in Brazil.

Compass Academy enrolls IT students in groups of 15-30 people for up to five months of training that allows them to join a software development team, and get a professional certification, while still in school.

Compass UOL has hired 45% of students who have gone through Compass Academy training so far. Earlier this year, the company expanded Compass Academy to offer 15,000 scholarships, over five years.

The EWiT Global Conference 2023 takes place at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood City, California, on October 4 and 5 this year, and is powered by Avenue Code in partnership with Compass UOL and sponsored by Oracle.

This is the second EWiT Global Conference after the inaugural one in 2022, which was attended by more than 300 women and was followed by successful regional events in Brazil and Portugal.

Compass UOL is a global digital transformation services company. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform their businesses, and thrive in their industries. We cultivate the best talent, creating opportunities to improve people's lives and focusing on how disruptive technologies can positively impact society.

