RELATABLE TO DEBUT SQUISHMALLOWS TAKE4 GAME AT NYC TOY FAIR 2023: NEW FAMILY GAME FOR ALL SQUISHMALLOWSⓇ LOVERS

All new products by Relatable, formerly What Do You Meme?, will be on display at NYC Toy Fair including official Squishmallows licensed card game filled with quick-thinking, action-packed fun for all ages

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relatable , a modern entertainment and consumer product company inspired by pop culture and social media, is set to exhibit its new Squishmallows Ⓡ Take4 game at the 2023 New York City Toy Fair in booth #6477 from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3 at the Javits Center. Squishmallows Take4 is a new, action-packed portable game that encourages quick-thinking and friendly competition among friends and family eight years and older.

"With our ever-expanding suite of toys, plush collectibles and games for kids and families of all ages, we couldn't be more excited to launch our Squishmallows Take4 card game for our fellow Squishmallows obsessed fans," said Tom Emelo, Chief Strategy Officer at Relatable. "We know how much adoration consumers have for the Squishmallows property, and wanted to put our unique spin on the collectibles with a fun and interactive game for all ages."

Squishmallows Take4 is the ideal card game for those obsessed with the #1 plush property in the U.S. and second best-selling toy brand. The game comes with an exclusive Benny The Bigfoot Squishmallows who wears a cute new hat. It also includes 84 cards that keep players on their toes as they battle to be the first to collect a full Squad in order to win. There are four Squads in the game; Classic, Sealife, Fantasy, and Food. Each game consists of multiple rounds where players can snag their choice between the four cards in the center, and on the count of three, all players reveal the number they chose. If the same number card is revealed by multiple players, they will have to race to grab Benny The Bigfoot before their opponent in order to keep it.

This high-speed blast of a game turns everyone's favorite collectible plushies into a portable board game that's perfect to play anywhere, anytime with friends and family.

Relatable will showcase its newest products and upcoming 2024 releases at New York Toy Fair including the official Squishmallows licensed card game. Squishmallows Take4 is now available for purchase at major retail destinations, including Walmart , Target and Amazon , for a suggested retail price of $14.99. To learn more about Relatable and its full suite of games, plush collection and more, visit www.relatable.com .

About Relatable

Relatable is a modern entertainment company in the Toy and Game space, inspired by pop culture and social media, with a variety of offerings to spice up game night and daily life. The company recently rebranded from What Do You Meme?, (originally named after its flagship game), to reflect its impressive and wide variety of offerings across adult, family, drinking, relationship games, and more. Some of these include Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, the upcoming 2023 launch of Who Killed Mia?, as well as viral hit lifestyle products like the Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pad. Co-founded by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele in 2016, Relatable has become the fastest-growing toy and game company in the industry, with more than 30% market share in the adult party games space. Its signature game What Do You Meme? was even crowned Amazon's #1 bestselling game. Products from Relatable are available at retailers such as Walmart, Target, Amazon and online at relatable.com. For more information, visit www.relatable.com and follow along on Instagram at @byrelatable and Tiktok @by_relatable.

