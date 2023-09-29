SEABOURN EXPEDITION SHIPS, SEABOURN PURSUIT AND SEABOURN VENTURE, ARRIVE IN CONTINENTAL U.S. FOR THE FIRST TIME

SEABOURN EXPEDITION SHIPS, SEABOURN PURSUIT AND SEABOURN VENTURE, ARRIVE IN CONTINENTAL U.S. FOR THE FIRST TIME

The ultra-luxury line will celebrate same-day U.S. arrival with "A Toast on Both Coasts" in Seattle and Miami on September 29, 2023

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, is set to raise a glass for "A Toast On Both Coasts" and celebrate the first time that both of the line's two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, will be in the continental U.S. on the same day on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Seabourn Pursuit (PRNewswire)

The brand-new ultra-luxury ship, Seabourn Pursuit, which launched on August 12, made its maiden arrival in the U.S. in Miami on the morning of September 29. Meanwhile, Seabourn Venture, which launched in July 2022, is arrived in the continental U.S. for the first time in Seattle that same morning.

"A Toast on Both Coasts" will commemorate Seabourn's two-vessel milestone in a style all its own with celebratory events unfolding on each ship at once. A triumphant moment will be a "virtual toast" for team members on both ships, traveling Seabourn guests, travel advisors, media, and invited dignitaries to clink glasses from the far corners of the country.

"The same-day arrival of our two ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ships in the U.S. is a very symbolic celebration of the dream and vision we have coming to life. Our dream was to bring our well-known Seabourn signature luxury to the world of exploration and adventure, and we did it," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "Both ships now exemplify the best of both worlds, taking our guests to the most remote destinations in the world in the elegance and comfort of their Seabourn home. 'A Toast on Both Coasts' is a testament to the hard work of our teams and a toast to all of our extraordinary guests who will fulfill their out of ordinary adventure dreams on board our state-of-the-art expedition ships."

A New Season for Seabourn's Expedition Vessels in Antarctica, South Pacific the Kimberley and Beyond

Seabourn Pursuit will depart Miami on September 30 for a 10-day voyage exploring destinations throughout the Caribbean. On October 10, the ship will arrive in Barbados to begin its expedition journeys, taking guests to remote corners of the globe. Seabourn Pursuit will head south for expeditions exploring coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica into late March 2024. Following its inaugural Antarctic season, the ship will head across the islands of the South Pacific and eventually to Australia, which will be the start of the line's first exploration of the Kimberley region in the Northern Territory and Western Australia between June and August 2024. The iconic Kimberley, with its red sandstone gorges, rivers, waterfalls, wildlife, and Aboriginal life and history, is the ideal setting for a truly, world-class expedition experience. In addition to the Kimberley, Seabourn Pursuit will visit Papua New Guinea, West Papua, Indonesia, and sail across the South Pacific between Chile and Melanesia between March and October 2024.

Sister ship Seabourn Venture will head down the West Coast of the Americas before reaching Antarctica, where it will explore the "White Continent" between November 2023 and February 2024. In late February 2024, Seabourn Venture will make a once-in-a-lifetime crossing of the Atlantic encompassing the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Tristan da Cunha, and Ascension Island. In March and April, the ship will take two sailings up the West Coast of Africa and Europe to be in position for the 2024 Arctic season.

Exploration, Adventure, and Luxurious Comfort

Both Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit offer the same luxurious small ship experience that travelers have come to expect from Seabourn, enhanced by world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 24-person expedition team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. Designed and built for remote, diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards, the ship includes a plethora of modern hardware and technology that extends the ship's global deployment and capabilities. There is close to 30,000 square feet of deck space and special touches at every turn, as well as indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views. In addition, a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera is mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge and capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors located throughout the ship and in guest suites.

The ships are also equipped with enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity with SpaceX's Starlink, providing its expedition guests with faster service, greater connectivity and more reliable Wi-Fi wherever Starlink's services are available.

Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture, like the rest of the ships in the Seabourn fleet, offer an abundance of space and elegance, eight dining experiences serving gourmet cuisine, and luxurious all-suite accommodations, including a pair of two-level Wintergarden suites.

Images available here.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety, and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests' expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submersibles giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

Seabourn Venture (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Seabourn) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seabourn