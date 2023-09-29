Trimble Technology Lab Sponsored by School of Architecture and Myers-Lawson School of Construction

WESTMINSTER, Colo. and BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a shared focus on educating the workforce of tomorrow, Virginia Tech and Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) opened yesterday a state-of-the-art Trimble Technology Lab at Virginia Tech's Blacksburg campus. The multidisciplinary lab will bring industry-leading technology to Virginia Tech's students in architecture, building construction and construction engineering. The lab is jointly sponsored by the university's School of Architecture and Myers-Lawson School of Construction.

Trimble Technology Lab for Architecture and Construction Opens at Virginia Tech (PRNewswire)

"Through partnering with Trimble, we will be able to provide students with cutting-edge tools and training to ensure that they graduate at the technological forefront of their respective creative disciplines," said Lu Liu, dean of the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design. "While our faculty are regular users of Trimble products already, the company's support of our college will accelerate faculty research and creative engagement in industry through its robust support network and professional development opportunities."

Located in Burchard Hall, the new lab comes after years of collaboration between Virginia Tech and Trimble in various areas of research. Most recently, associate professor Abiola Akanmu of the Myers-Lawson School of Construction published research on the utilization of mixed reality technologies for construction workers. Using the Trimble® XR10 HoloLens hardhat, her research explores the potential for training and upskilling workers in mixed-reality environments to lead to safer and smarter work on construction sites.

"Over the years one of the challenges we have had is access to the state-of-the-art software and hardware that are used by industry practitioners," said Akanmu. "Partnering with Trimble helps us prepare students to excel and innovate in the construction industry."

"Virginia Tech faculty have been conducting innovative research for several years using Trimble technologies so this is an excellent university for our newest Trimble Technology Lab," said Amy Northcutt, director of education and outreach at Trimble. "Working with both the School of Architecture and the Myers-Lawson School of Construction will increase the number of students learning about Trimble technology and preparing to make a difference in the industries we serve.

The lab includes a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading geospatial and construction solutions such as the Trimble® XR10 HoloLens hardhat, robotic total stations, 3D scanners and GNSS systems. Advanced software solutions include RealWorks® point cloud processing and analysis software, Trimble Business Center Infrastructure Construction edition, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Trimble Connect® collaboration software, FieldLink Office, SysQue MEP design software, WinEst cost estimation software, Sefaira environmental design software, and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp, among other products.

About Virginia Tech

Dedicated to its motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), Virginia Tech pushes the boundaries of knowledge by taking a hands-on, transdisciplinary approach to preparing scholars to be leaders and problem solvers. A comprehensive land-grant institution that enhances the quality of life in Virginia and throughout the world, Virginia Tech is an inclusive community dedicated to knowledge, discovery, and creativity. The university offers more than 280 majors and degree programs to a diverse enrollment of more than 37,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in a comprehensive range of colleges and schools. The university has a significant presence internationally and across Virginia, including the Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia; the Health Sciences and Technology campus in Roanoke; sites in Newport News and Richmond; and numerous Extension offices and research centers. A leading global research institution, Virginia Tech conducts nearly $600 million in research annually. Learn more at www.vt.edu .

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

