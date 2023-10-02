DentaQuest Donates $30,000 to Marquette University School of Dentistry's Dental School Enrichment Program

Contribution directly supports incoming students as they prepare for MUSoD's four-year curriculum

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing commitment to invest in the future dental workforce, DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is helping to increase access to oral health care by increasing the number of practicing dentists through its recent donation of $30,000 to Marquette University School of Dentistry (MUSoD). This donation was designated to support incoming students enrolled in its academic enrichment program for the school year that began this September. For DentaQuest, this donation is part of a larger investment effort to grow a diverse dental workforce around the country.

DentaQuest is responding to a growing need for more dental care professionals.

Specifically, this contribution supports MUSoD's Dental School Enrichment Program (DSEP), a five-week curriculum designed to reinforce skills and prepare incoming students for success with MUSoD's rigorous four-year curriculum. DSEP provides participants with a "snapshot" of fall semester work, including instructor-led and live simulation lab courses.

"Both DentaQuest and Marquette University School of Dentistry are dedicated to fostering a dental care workforce that has the knowledge, skills, compassion and confidence to provide excellent dental care to patients of all walks of life," said Brett Bostrack, DentaQuest's Chief Network Officer. "By investing in programs like the university's Dental School Enrichment Program, we're responding to a growing need for more dental care professionals and supporting efforts to prepare a future dental care workforce that is as diverse as the patients in need of dental care – a critical piece of the overall health puzzle."

"As Wisconsin's first and only dental school, Marquette University School of Dentistry is committed to helping all students who dream of becoming dentists have a pathway to the profession by offering an immersive experience that connects students to resources, practitioners, and the community," said Teon Austin, director of diversity and inclusion at the School of Dentistry. "With the help of DentaQuest, we're opening new pathways to grow the dental workforce and supporting students as they begin their journey in the dental profession."

Since 1996, the summer enrichment program has made a difference for 200 MUSoD graduates who otherwise would not have been accepted into the four-year dental degree program. The university's impact extends beyond its student body to the entire state, as MUSoD serves patients across Wisconsin, providing more than $16 million in dental services in Milwaukee alone. Of those who graduate from MUSoD, 74% are from Wisconsin and currently practice in the state.

DentaQuest provides dental benefits for nearly 130,000 people across the state, as well as vision benefits for 30,000 individuals. With a primary office location in Milwaukee and a staff of 286, DentaQuest has been investing in the state as an employer and benefits provider since 2014.

DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation's largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

