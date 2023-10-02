Planned Financial Services changes its name to Return on Life Wealth Partners

Wealth management advisory firm partners with clients to uncover their definition of fulfillment, help put them on track to pursue their life goals.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Financial Services, a leading independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), today announced it is changing its name to Return on Life Wealth Partners effective immediately. The new name represents the distinct financial philosophy, vision and beliefs embraced by the firm's owner and founder, Frank Fantozzi, and his experienced team of wealth advisors and associates.

By examining clients' lives before their money, Return on Life Wealth Partners aligns its advice with clients' values.

"When we started 29 years ago, we picked a straightforward and functional name so we could hit the ground running," said Fantozzi. "As we continue to mature and evolve, it's become increasingly important that our name accurately reflects the founding principles that we continue to live by today and that truly differentiate our brand. Return on Life® speaks to our core commitment to look well beyond financial returns to help our clients use their wealth as a tool to pursue a life well lived – something we believe is priceless."

"Return on Life" speaks to the idea that happiness cannot be boiled down to an Excel spreadsheet or rate of return. Instead, the team seeks to help clients live more fulfilling lives, through a comprehensive approach to providing relevant and timely financial and investment advice in areas including retirement, estate, charitable giving, business succession, investment, and tax planning, as well as a full range of institutional and family office services.

The name change announcement comes as the company begins to roll out a set of aggressive new business goals.

Over the next five to seven years, Return on Life Wealth Partners expects to double its ­­number of employees. With an annual growth rate of 15%, Return on Life Wealth Partners also anticipates doubling its assets under management (AUM) by 2029. Upon reaching these milestones, the company will begin to transition to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

"Our clients value proactive financial advice, being cared for, and receiving personalized service," said Fantozzi. "They partner with Return on Life Wealth Partners so we can focus on what we do best, and they can focus on what matters most to them in life. Often, financial advisors will look at clients' assets first. We look at their lives first. The only return that matters to us is what matters most to them."

Fantozzi and his team of wealth advisors bring experience across multiple financial disciplines as they seek to uncover each client's personal definition of happiness.

"From their business to their career, family life, and charitable aspirations, we don't just manage their finances, but help keep them on track with advice tailored to support their lifestyle goals and priorities," he said.

Fantozzi was recently named a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor. The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Return on Life Wealth Partners is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with headquarters in Cleveland. The team provides comprehensive wealth planning services to individuals, families, and business owners. By examining clients' lives before their money, Return on Life aligns its advice with clients' values. With access to its Complete Family Office (CFO)℠ and Personal CFO™ services, Return on Life prepares clients to achieve the milestones that matter most to them. This personalized approach also extends to the institutional and corporate retirement plan services available through 401(k) Prosperity®. Investment advice offered through Planned Financial Services, a Registered Investment Advisor.

