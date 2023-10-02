Savor the Flavors of France in the Heart of NYC: Join Us at the French Village, a Must-Visit at the New York City Wine & Food Festival

Savor the Flavors of France in the Heart of NYC: Join Us at the French Village, a Must-Visit at the New York City Wine & Food Festival

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Friday October 13th to Sunday October 15th, 2023, France will be showcased at the heart of NYC's largest culinary Festival: Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF). While Friday will be dedicated to trade professionals, Saturday and Sunday will be open to the public, from 12pm to 5pm.

Taking place at Pier 76, along the Hudson River, NYCWFF is the city's premier event celebrating food and wine - with more than 45,000 visitors and 80+ events over the course of four days. This star-studded Festival will gather top culinary players, including some of the world's most renowned chefs, wine and spirit producers, culinary personalities, lifestyle experts and, of course, many of Food Network's beloved television hosts. Together with this robust and exclusive food community, Taste France will bring a delicious touch through French products and savoir-faire in a truly French environment!

Taste France - French Village

The 16th edition of the New York City Wine & Food Festival will feature a captivating centerpiece: the French Village, a haven designed to cater to both food & beverage enthusiasts and aficionados of the French art-de-vivre. This immersive space serves as a vibrant reimagining of a traditional French Market, complete with classic blue shutters and cobblestone floors, where you will be able to relish exquisite French delights. Dive headfirst into the lively ambiance by participating in engaging activities, including a photobooth, entertaining games offering chances to win exceptional Taste France products, and the artistic talents of a caricature artist available on both October 13th and 14th.

This year, our partners include Gerard Bertrand's Hamptons Water, Cuisinery Food, EntreMont and of course, our beloved Taste France Magazine

À bientôt at the French Village!

About Taste France

The French Ministry of Agriculture/Taste France's campaign goal is to promote French Food and Beverages. Through engaging content, Taste France Magazine aims to make French gastronomy more accessible to US consumers. Both experienced and casual food lovers will find helpful information on the products they love developed by food professionals, including specialized journalists, chefs, influencers, and sommeliers.

Visit Taste France Magazine at https://www.tastefrance.com/us and on Facebook.

Follow Taste France Magazine on Instagram @TasteFranceMagazine | #TasteFrance

View original content:

SOURCE The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food