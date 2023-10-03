The CBSA gives tips for a smoother trip this Thanksgiving and Columbus Day long weekend

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers that the Canadian Thanksgiving and US Columbus Day long weekend is a busy time at the border. There are a few things you should know before you go.

Across the country, CBSA front line employees are keeping harmful goods out of Canada, while ensuring legitimate travel and trade can continue efficiently and safely. In 2022, we facilitated the arrival of over 60 million travellers while keeping more than 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets and seized over 41,000 kg of illegal drugs. Over the Canadian Labour Day long weekend, our officers welcomed 1.34 million travellers while keeping wait times to a minimum.

The CBSA invests significant effort planning and preparing for peak periods, such as holiday long weekends. We monitor traveller volumes and work hard to minimize border wait times at ports of entry, including international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Help us by coming prepared! For a smoother trip, you should:

For more information, visit the CBSA website or call us at 1-800-461-9999.

Associated links

View original content:

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency