Heffernan Insurance Brokers Launches Internal Wholesale Technology, HIB Marketplace, Powered by Semsee Corp

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States launches Internal Wholesale Technology, HIB Marketplace Powered by Semsee Corp, effective September 20, 2023.

HIB Marketplace leverages the strengths of Heffernan: strong relationships, London access, product expertise, curated coverage with program/niche focus and dedication to small business and combines it with the efficiencies gained through the fully integrated quote/bind/invoicing system powered by Semsee.

The centerpiece system allows Heffernan brokers to quote and bind Cyber business through the platform. The platform is fully integrated with EPIC, eliminating double entry, automatically calculates surplus lines taxes/fees and provides SL documentation, and provides immediate invoicing upon binding. E&O and other specialty products are currently in development and will be launched in the coming months.

"I believe we have found the right mix between people and technology with this launch," said Phaedra Starr, Head of HIB Marketplace. "Semsee has been a great partner in co-creating digital wholesale workflows that lend the efficiencies greatly needed in the wholesale process without losing the importance of people relationships."

"The HIB Marketplace has been in development for some time and Phaedra's leadership has gotten it to the finish line," said John Tallarida, Chief Carrier Officer at Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Our ability as an industry to simplify the rating process, streamline distribution and reduce process time are keys to a better client experience and the centerpiece of our efforts with the Marketplace."

"Semsee's is proud to power the wholesale insurance workflow at Heffernan Insurance Marketplace," said Philip Charles Pierre, Co-Founder and CEO at Semsee Corp. "By streamlining processes, reducing the need for manual intervention, and enhancing efficiency, Semsee and Heffernan Marketplace are together paving the way for a smoother and more efficient future in wholesale insurance."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'. For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

About Semsee

Semsee simplifies and accelerates the commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by 01 Advisors, the D. E. Shaw group, through its venture studio DESCOvery, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd. For more information visit: https://semsee.com.

