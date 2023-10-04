AI-Powered Admitted App Revolutionizing College Admissions with New Features Launching Soon

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High school students fretting over their college applications can now count on the new Admitted App from Direction EdTech, which delivers a comprehensive platform that helps prepare prospective applicants for the journey from high school to university.



Jacky Szeto, the founder and chief consultant, has had over a decade of experience in the preparation process for higher education. Along with him, the Admitted App is led by a team of AI specialists and educational experts who commit themselves to guiding students in reaching their academic dreams.

With more than 16 million students setting their sights on furthering their education in the United States, not all of them will be able to count on the help of professional consultancies for a smooth, fuss-free process. The Admitted App will fill the gap with key information and learnings to level the playing field.

As an AI self-help tool, the Admitted App is backed by the most intelligent support system to provide information to prospective college students both from the US and Taiwan. The goal is to prepare high school students with counseling services while allowing them to keep track of their own progress.

Helping students make the right choice

With performance metrics to narrow down selection choices, customized reminders to help applicants keep up with deadlines, and step-by-step instructions, local and international students are guaranteed a seamless college preparation process. Internship opportunities and extracurricular activities available also help students pick the right school for their interests and strengths.

Interested users can check out the app via the App Store and Google Play, with more features being planned for the near future. This includes a parental version of the application set for January 2024, the implementation of chatbots to help with frequently asked questions, and the use of AI to analyze even more schools and courses. In addition, there are plans to have 3D virtual tours of university campuses built in, all to make the application journey more manageable.

By bridging the information gap arising from varying socioeconomic statuses around the world, the Admitted App continues to provide a balance in educational equity and provide students with the vital tools they need to take the next step in their lives.

About Direction EdTech INC.

Direction EdTech INC. is the maker of the Admitted App, designed to assist students applying for US universities by building their resumes starting from step one. Throughout the students' high school journey, Admitted is dedicated to assisting students in cultivating the best version of themselves. Supported by experienced education consultants, Admitted is an AI self-help tool that offers personalized suggestions and reminders while allowing students to keep track of their exceptional growth over the course of their high school education.

