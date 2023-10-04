K4Connect Launches FusionOS as a Stand-Alone Integration Platform, Enabling Seamless Technology and Data Optimization for Senior Living Operators

Adds significant enhancements to its FusionOS integration platform to simplify technology management and data sharing for operators

Makes available its proven platform currently used by hundreds of senior living communities in conjunction with its K4Community Engagement Suite

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K4Connect, the leading provider of enterprise technologies for senior living communities, today launched a stand-alone version of FusionOS, senior living's only enterprise operating system. This new platform enables technology investments to be fully leveraged by integrating disparate technologies and siloed data, greatly improving technology and data management.

Previously only available as part of the K4Community Engagement Suite, FusionOS is now available to senior living operators looking to solve the complexity of managing their numerous technologies, while reducing costs and driving efficiencies. In addition, the new FusionOS enables data optimization across applications by eliminating the data silos that currently exist between software applications. FusionOS currently integrates with more than 20 senior living applications, with more to be announced shortly. All enhancements are available to current K4Community customers as well.

According to Ziegler , senior living providers are investing in a wide variety of software and applications, such as electronic health records (EHR), customer relationship management (CRM), point of sale (POS), dining, scheduling, video, and smart home technologies, among numerous others. Deploying these systems and ensuring data security can be challenging for many operators, especially when implementing across multiple senior living sites. K4Connect's FusionOS addresses these challenges and more by providing a plug-and-play approach to integration:

An Advanced Enterprise Framework: Built on a powerful, event-driven, serverless architecture, FusionOS integrations flatten data to common schemas that represent the day-to-day data of a senior living enterprise.

Many-to-Many Connections: Scalable and user-friendly integrations allow senior living operators to seamlessly connect all technologies and applications to FusionOS, enabling two-way data flows between all integrations. For example, using FusionOS, an operator can link their census data with all the other systems that may need that data (i.e., EHR, POS, dining, portal, etc.). This enables all of the other integrated systems to be automatically updated when a change is made.

New Software Development Kits: Available in six popular programming languages, SDKs allow developers to accelerate the integrations with other systems, including powerful tools for testing and deploying to the FusionOS cloud.

A Robust and Secure HIPAA Platform: The data flowing from integrations within FusionOS is transmitted and stored in compliance with the highest standards of security and compliance per the guidelines for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

"While the use of technology within senior living had been growing over the last several years, the need for technology truly exploded over the course of the pandemic. Whether its resident facing or running backend operations, technology is key to helping solve issues related to staffing, resident engagement, operational efficiencies, and even occupancy," shared F. Scott Moody, Co-Founder and CEO of K4Connect. "The problem is that managing all of these disparate technologies has proven to be overwhelming, if not impossible. Compounded with the fact that new technologies are coming to market daily, this challenge will only get worse. That is where the FusionOS integration platform comes into play. With literally just a few clicks, senior living operators can enable all of these technologies into a single system, saving time and money while deriving more value."

With FusionOS, senior living operators can:

Maximize Efficiency and Resource Allocation: FusionOS allows senior living operators to connect and synchronize technologies and applications across all of their operations, greatly reducing the number of individual integrations necessary and staff time required.

Achieve Data Optimization : FusionOS enables senior living operators to connect data-heavy systems – such as EHR, POS, and others – to ensure data flows safely and securely between them, while greatly improving data consistency. Not only does this ensure the staff has the latest and most accurate resident data, but it also eliminates manual transcription and input for every system when changes occur.

Reduce Operations Costs, While Increasing Resident Support: FusionOS helps technology leaders optimize their technology stack, while also providing better operational capabilities and insights that enable better resident services at lower cost.

"FusionOS is truly a game changer for senior living operators," said Joe Velderman, Chief Innovation Officer of Cypress Living – the leading provider of senior living care in Southwest Florida. "The pace and scale of technology advancements requires a technology agnostic operating system at the enterprise level to manage all the integrations, data coordination and security. K4Connect's FusionOS platform and overall data strategy positions providers in an ideal place to be able to leverage the incredible features that AI promises."

For more information on FusionOS or to schedule a demo, please visit www.K4Connect.com.

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-centered technology company integrating the best in technology and solutions to providers serving older adults and those living with disabilities. The company's patented FusionOS technology and award-winning K4Community engagement suite serve tens of thousands of residents and staff in senior living communities across the United States. With K4Connect, operators can better serve the needs of today's residents and staff and drive operational efficiencies, while future-proofing their technology investments.

