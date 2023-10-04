Mindtickle Named a Leader in Sales Readiness Solutions by Independent Research Firm

New Report Cites Mindtickle for Offering Superior End-User Experience, Coaching Support, and Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle , the global leader in revenue productivity, today announced that Forrester has named it a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Readiness Solutions, Q4 2023. Forrester used 31 criteria to evaluate the 11 most significant sales readiness solutions providers and gave Mindtickle the top score in the Strategy category.

According to the Forrester report, "[Mindtickle] is also pursuing the lofty goal of uplifting the presence and stature of the enablement function within the sales organization by arming them with real data on seller performance and development needs… Mindtickle has a robust feature set that exceeds expectations in the standard readiness functionality and adds unique functionality that provides best-in-class visibility to measure the effectiveness of seller learning programs."

The report adds, "Mindtickle is best for companies seeking a complete sales readiness solution that meets current needs and will continue to add new capabilities in the future."

"Selling has never been easy, and with uncertain economic times, sellers are experiencing greater pressure to win deals," said Krishna Depura, CEO and co-founder of Mindtickle. "To ensure these organizations have the necessary tools at their disposal that ensure their success, we're constantly innovating and adding product features, such as our recent generative AI Copilot and Digital Sales Room solutions. We believe our ranking as a Leader in the Sales Readiness Solutions Wave evaluation validates the importance of sales enablement solutions in delivering sales training, enablement, and call insights."

As defined by Forrester, sales readiness vendors deliver "advanced capabilities and integrations that empower enablement teams to correlate sales results data with learning program information to determine which efforts have a real business impact." Forrester's analysis and recognition help sales readiness professionals understand the value they can expect from a sales readiness solutions vendor, giving them the confidence to select the right one.

The Mindtickle platform is designed to drive the transformation of revenue organizations, allowing sales enablement, revenue operations, and front-line managers to work together on one platform. Mindtickle helps companies grow their revenue by building team skills, replicating ideal sales behaviors, and staying ahead of deal risks with access to sales enablement and content, revenue intelligence, sales coaching, and more.

This past year, Mindtickle has acquired Enable Us to bolster its buyer enablement capabilities with Digital Sales Rooms and implemented new features, such as its generative AI Copilot. Mindtickle Copilot is designed to help revenue organizations analyze team performance quickly and efficiently while automating the creation of practice and reinforcement mechanisms for go-to-market teams. The company also announced its third annual " State of Sales Productivity Report ," which demonstrates how winning teams can ensure sales reps are always ready to close more deals.

To read more about why Forrester Research named Mindtickle a Leader in Sales Readiness Solutions, request your personalized demo here.

Mindtickle is the market-leading revenue productivity platform with enablement and operations solutions. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as both the #2 enterprise software product and #7 sales product. This year, Mindtickle was recognized for its outstanding customer support winning a Gold Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Service, and has an A rating from Security Scorecard.

