Harmonic Elevates Broadband Excellence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023

Harmonic to Showcase Breakthroughs in Its Market-Leading Virtualized Broadband Platform and Network Edge Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the company will showcase its industry-leading solutions for high-speed broadband service delivery over fiber and DOCSIS networks at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023. Harmonic's market-leading cOS™ broadband platform (formerly CableOS®) and versatile family of network edge devices will demonstrate how broadband service providers can quickly deploy reliable, multigigabit broadband services with greater network efficiency and agility, at scale.

"We are pleased to unveil a new identity for our market-leading virtualized broadband platform that reflects our continued evolution and ongoing commitment to providing transformational technologies to service providers." said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "At this year's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, we'll demonstrate a broad range of options with the cOS platform to successfully overcome the critical challenges operators face, whether it's to efficiently deliver more reliable services, achieve multigigabit broadband speeds or quickly connect underserved communities."

Setting the Standard for Broadband Service Excellence

Harmonic's renowned cOS platform and innovative network edge devices will be on display at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo for a variety of applications:

Boost DOCSIS 3.1 service speeds and gain full DOCSIS 4.0 functionality: Harmonic will unveil a unique capability of the cOS platform to leverage the full spectrum, enabling operators to deliver fiber-like speeds over existing DOCSIS 3.1 networks. The company will also showcase full DOCSIS 4.0 functionality on the cOS platform.

Fast track to 10G with fiber and DOCSIS network convergence: Harmonic will showcase how to strategically address a variety of broadband service deployment scenarios, including delivery of both 10G fiber and DOCSIS services from the cOS platform, with minimal changes to the existing infrastructure.

Simplify network evolution for high-speed connectivity: Harmonic will highlight the next generation of its node adaptor for converting the industry's installed base of hundreds of thousands of outdoor nodes into advanced, digital nodes for distributed access architecture (DAA). Coupled with Harmonic's remote devices, operators can seamlessly upgrade DOCSIS networks and facilitate the deployment of 10G fiber across existing DAA infrastructure.

Win subscribers and reduce OpEx with broadband service excellence: Harmonic will showcase its cOS Central service-based cloud applications for proactive monitoring and maintenance. This includes advanced analytics with streaming telemetry to provide real-time insights into network health and AI-based, actionable recommendations to proactively ensure reliable, always-on broadband service.

Today, Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 21 million cable modems for over 95 innovative service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

