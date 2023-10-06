Bridge Core Acquires teKnoluxion and Appoints National Security Leaders, The Honorable Sue Gordon, Vice Admiral Bob Sharp, USN (Ret.), and Andy Maner, to the Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Core Federal ("Bridge Core"), a leading provider of visual intelligence, cybersecurity, and other advanced technical solutions to the U.S. Government and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, announced it has acquired teKnoluxion and appoints industry veterans, The Honorable Sue Gordon and Vice Admiral Bob Sharp, USN (Ret.) to its Board of Directors and named former Chairman & CEO of Avantus, Andy Maner as Executive Chairman. These moves, in conjunction with the recent acquisition of GeoYeti and the appointment of Chad Kim as CEO, underscore Bridge Core's commitment to building a dominant mission-informed intelligence company that delivers rapid results to the U.S. Government through leveraging the full spectrum of analytical and technical tradecraft.

Bridge Core acquires teKnoluxion to build a full spectrum intelligence company (PRNewswire)

Founded by Jimmy Gardner in 2013, teKnoluxion is a leader in technical solutions that bridged the gap between mission and engineering, specializing in hybrid cloud engineering and full lifecycle cloud development. This combination of capabilities will make Bridge Core's novel approach to analysis, cybersecurity, and DevSecOps even more impactful, offering an unprecedented array of services and solutions aimed at serving the evolving needs of the intelligence community. Chad Kim, CEO of Bridge Core, states, "Jimmy has built a remarkable team at teKnoluxion, one that sets high standards for talent and performance. He nurtured a culture where everyone has the tools and support to excel. Their technical experts and leadership team will amplify our efforts to provide mission agility to the intelligence community."

"We are excited to embark on building a full spectrum intelligence company with Bridge Core, as our cultural values of integrity, respect, and transparency are in full alignment," says Gardner. "Our shared commitment to a People First Culture that supports our team personally and professionally, along with mission excellence and technical innovation, make Bridge Core the ideal choice for a strategic partner."

Identifying and partnering with industry leaders who have domain expertise is core to the NewSpring Holdings platform build strategy. Andy Maner's career is characterized by a myriad of accomplishments and experiences in government services and national security, making him an ideal choice for Executive Chairman. Maner brings a unique blend of public and private sector insights from his days at The White House, as a senior leader at the Department of Homeland Security, and as CEO of two private equity platform companies, NISC and Avantus. Both companies serviced the U.S. Government and sold to strategic buyers for double-digit return multiples. This comprehensive perspective will be vital in helping direct the future of Bridge Core, which aims to cater to a wide array of intelligence needs spanning different sectors. "Andy's emphasis on human capital, talent development, and belief in building a strong culture is pivotal to support intelligence operations," says Lee Garber, NewSpring General Partner. "His experience scaling former NewSpring Holdings platform company, Avantus, into a mid-market powerhouse by executing a strategic plan that included the complex integration of multiple acquired companies, the creation of a thriving culture, and the establishment of an ethos focused on the mission and customers will help guide Bridge Core's growth with wisdom, precision, and dedication."

With a career spanning over three decades in the U.S. intelligence community, Sue Gordon was at the forefront of strategic planning with various government agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence. She was renowned for her ability to assess global trends, identify threats and opportunities, and develop technical capabilities and solutions that delivered mission advantage, which is crucial for Bridge Core's long-term strategy. "Sue's depth of knowledge and her innate understanding of our client's missions will enable Bridge Core to enhance our impact," says Chad Kim, CEO of Bridge Core. "Her continuing legacy of leadership and innovation, now in the private sector, coupled with her renowned integrity and extensive network, solidifies her as an invaluable asset helping to shape the future of our expanding platform."

Bob Sharp has an accomplished naval, joint, and inter-agency intelligence background, serving in numerous capacities, from directly supporting operational forces to directing the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. This experience gives him a deep understanding of real-world intelligence operations to guide Bridge Core to deliver maximum mission impact. "Bob's strategic insight and history of inter-agency collaboration make him an ideal candidate for our Board," says Kim. "Beyond his operational expertise, Bob is renowned for his emphasis on investing in human capital and culture. His leadership consistently fosters environments where teams thrive and support one another, emphasizing his comprehensive approach to mission success."

"This is a great day for Bridge Core as we bring together intelligence community visionaries Sue, Bob, Jimmy, and Chad with the NewSpring Holdings Investment team to build the Bridge Core platform through strategic acquisitions, like teKnoluxion and GeoYeti, and investments to fuel organic growth," says Executive Chairman Andy Maner. "I'm excited about the future of the business and our ability to impact mission and innovate within the national security space where there is significant growth potential."

Chertoff Capital served as financial advisor to teKnoluxion, and Morrison & Foerster served as legal counsel. Blank Rome served as legal counsel to Bridge Core.

About Bridge Core

Bridge Core is a federal services company built on a culture of trust and teamwork to advance the mission through innovation and passionate people. The Bridge Core team of experts enables Mission Partners by integrating innovative technologies and implementing processes that modernize the digital workplace. The Company's trusted, skilled, and diverse team members make a lasting impact by building tailored, client-focused solutions within secured spaces. The Bridge Core team facilitates the rapid adoption of technologies and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions through a unique understanding of mission requirements and the vendor's product(s). To learn more, visit www.bcore.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About teKnoluxion

teKnoluxion provides software & systems engineering, cloud services, and data analytics solutions to the Defense and Intelligence Communities. Their technical depth, extensive mission-focused expertise, and history of delivering complex solutions makes teKnoluxion a partner and employer of choice since 2013. To learn more, visit https://teknoluxion.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bridge Core