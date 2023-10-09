ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA) was recently awarded the 2023 National Boating Safety Award in the category of top marine trade association from the Sea Tow Foundation. The foundation received a record-breaking number of entries this year, distributing a total of 8 awards across various industry categories.

Water Sports Industry Association Logo (PRNewswire)

Water Sports Industry Association Earns 2023 National Boating Safety Award from the Sea Tow Foundation

"We are thrilled to have earned the Top Marine Trade Association award for our Wake Responsibly program from the Sea Tow Foundation," said Robert Oswell, WSIA President. "This initiative has and will continue to promote increased education and safety on our waters, while also protecting the vitality of towed water sports. The growth, impact, and value of this program cannot be overstated, and we are elated to have earned this recognition for our efforts."

The Wake Responsibly program provides supplemental educational resources for boat owners and operators in an effort to foster personal growth and self-awareness on lakes nationwide. Included in the program are three core pillars: Stay 200ft away from shore, docks, and other boats, minimize repetitive passes, and keep music at a reasonable level.

Since 2022, the initiative has distributed 432 boat ramp signs, 30,000 postcards, 25,000 compliance exams, and over 17,000 hang tags. In the watersports segment of recreational boating, there has never been a boating safety and education program at the scale of the WSIA's Wake Responsibly campaign.

"We are delighted to honor and celebrate the Water Sports Industry Association for their dedication to boating safety. Their Wake Responsibly program has demonstrated a commitment to ensuring our waterways are safe and enjoyable for all," said Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation. "The top Marine Trade Association award was a new category this year and the WSIA has set the bar high for the industry. Thank you for promoting safe boating practices."

This achievement, combined with their recent attainment of the Seal of Safe Boating Practices from the National State Boating Law Administrators on their Wake Responsibly video, solidifies their steadfast commitment to education and safety.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Water Sports Industry Association