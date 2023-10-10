EY and IBM launch artificial intelligence solution designed to help increase productivity and drive efficiencies within HR

EY.ai Workforce, a new solution powered by IBM watsonx Orchestrate, uses artificial intelligence to automate HR tasks and processes and transform operations

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the launch of EY.ai Workforce, an innovative HR solution that helps enable organizations to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their key HR business processes. This marks a pivotal next step in the collaboration between the companies and a significant milestone in the role of AI increasing productivity within the HR function.

EY.ai Workforce combines AI and automation from IBM watsonx Orchestrate with the EY organization's domain knowledge in HR transformation to help organizations innovate their HR processes. Organizations can have confidence in EY teams' understanding of their business processes to plan and deploy a tailored solution to help employees streamline their work with the assistance of AI.

Packaging automations into individual tasks, watsonx Orchestrate guides employees through common processes such as drafting job descriptions and extracting payroll reports. The natural language interface is designed to make it easy for all employees to access these automations, freeing up their time to focus on higher value work.

Andy Baldwin, EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service, says:

"This EY and IBM collaboration couldn't have come at a better time. The modern workplace is evolving rapidly and there's a pressing need for streamlined operations. EY.ai Workforce reimagines ways of working by facilitating businesses to make the most of their talent, putting humans at the center of technology to bring about an improved work experience with superior productivity."

Kareem Yusuf, Ph.D, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Growth, IBM Software says:

"At IBM, we're focused on creating enterprise solutions that use AI to address specific business use cases. Building on our longstanding collaboration with the EY organization, the launch of EY.ai Workforce will provide clients with targeted intelligent automation solutions that enable them to use the power of AI to unlock productivity and address real business needs and outcomes. This is another strategic step in our alliance with the EY organization."

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About the EY and IBM Alliance

EY and IBM combine business ingenuity with AI and hybrid cloud technology to help resolve the world's most complex business, environmental and social challenges. The alliance supports functional areas such as HR, sustainability, M&A, risk and compliance, supply chain and asset management to assist clients in business and workforce transformations, enabled by hybrid cloud.

The alliance has launched two centers of excellence for Financial Services and for Talent. Additionally, EY recently joined IBM's Quantum Network. Learn more here.

